Việt Nam, Cambodia vow to accelerate border agreements to boost cross-border trade

TÂY NINH — Việt Nam and Cambodia have agreed to accelerate the signing of new agreements on border and checkpoint management to boost cross-border trade and support the development priorities of both countries in the next phase.

The agreement was reached on Monday during talks between Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet, held after the two leaders jointly inaugurated the Tân Nam International Border Gate in Tây Ninh Province and the Meun Chey International Border Gate in Cambodia’s Prey Veng Province.

Reviewing cooperation in 2025, the Prime Ministers said both sides had effectively implemented the conclusions of high-level Party-to-Party meetings from February. Bilateral cooperation mechanisms continued to function well, including the 13th Conference on Cooperation and Development of Border Provinces at the end of November.

Defence and security cooperation has become increasingly substantive, marked by the first meeting of the Defence Ministers of Cambodia, Laos and Việt Nam. Policy dialogues, defence exchanges and ministerial-level engagement have further strengthened trust.

Economic, trade and investment ties also posted strong growth, with bilateral trade reaching US$10.4 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, up 12.7 per cent year-on-year, and projected to reach US$12 billion for the full year.

Việt Nam is Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner globally and its largest within ASEAN. Việt Nam is also the fifth-largest foreign investor in Cambodia, while Cambodia remains Việt Nam’s second-largest overseas investment destination.

Both leaders praised the opening of the Tân Nam–Meun Chey international border gate, calling it a new driver of regional economic growth. They reaffirmed their commitment to upgrading the border gate system and cross-border transport infrastructure.

They agreed to strengthen coordination in border management to maintain security and public order in border areas, uphold the principle of not allowing hostile forces to use one country’s territory against the other and work together to combat cross-border crime, online fraud, disinformation and hostile propaganda aimed at undermining bilateral relations.

The two sides also committed to seeking breakthroughs in economic cooperation and deepening connectivity between the two economies, including in digital economy, infrastructure, policy coordination, trade, investment, transport, culture and tourism. They pledged to accelerate transport and logistics connectivity, develop border economic zones and trade infrastructure and work towards raising bilateral trade to US$20 billion in the near future.

The Prime Ministers stressed the importance of maintaining a peaceful, stable, cooperative and sustainably developing border. They agreed to continue close coordination to address emerging issues in a timely and appropriate manner, including cross-border environmental protection. Both sides also agreed to accelerate negotiations to settle the remaining 16 per cent of the border yet to be demarcated and to strengthen land and maritime border management in line with international law and mutual respect.

On this occasion, PM Chính called on Cambodia to continue resolving the legal status of people of Vietnamese origin in Cambodia to help them stabilise their lives and contribute positively to Cambodia’s development and to bilateral friendship.

Regarding recent tensions along the Cambodia–Thailand border, the Vietnamese leader said Việt Nam remains attentive to developments and will continue to support peaceful solutions. He urged both Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint, pursue dialogue, respect each other’s legitimate interests, and adhere to peace agreements.

He reaffirmed Việt Nam’s consistent position of supporting the peaceful settlement of disputes, stressing that long-term stability serves the interests of both Cambodia and Thailand, as well as ASEAN unity and wider regional and global peace, stability, cooperation and development. — VNS