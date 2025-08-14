Party chief pays tribute to revolutionary predecessors in Tuyên Quang

TUYÊN QUANG – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm led a high-level delegation to offer incense at the memorial site for revolutionary predecessors in the northern province of Tuyên Quang on Thursday.

The event came ahead of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19), National Day (September 2), and the traditional day of the People's Public Security Force, and the 20th anniversary of "All people's protecting national security" festival.

Following the incense offering in memory of late President Hồ Chí Minh and the nation’s revolutionary predecessors, the Party leader penned a heartfelt message in the memorial guestbook, highlighting that the critical decisions made by the late leader and the Party shaped the destiny of the nation, inspiring solidarity, unwavering determination, and indomitable spirit of the people and armed forces, leading to the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, expulsion of French colonists, and liberation of the North.

He stated that the inauguration of the monument of President Hồ Chí Minh in Tân Trào on the day demonstrates the Party, State, and the whole people’s gratitude to the beloved leader.

For this relic site to continue serving as a “red address” for younger generations, the General Secretary expressed his hope that its staff will effectively manage, preserve, and promote the monument, raising public awareness of the nation’s glorious traditions.

The memorial site for revolutionary predecessors spans over 1,000sq.m, designed in the shape of a blooming lotus, evoking memories of Sen Village – President Hồ Chí Minh’s birthplace. VNA/VNS