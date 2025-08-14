Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Party chief pays tribute to revolutionary predecessors in Tuyên Quang

August 14, 2025 - 14:26
The event came ahead of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19), National Day (September 2).
Party General Secretary Tô Lâm offers incense in memory of late President Hồ Chí Minh. VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

TUYÊN QUANG – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm led a high-level delegation to offer incense at the memorial site for revolutionary predecessors in the northern province of Tuyên Quang on Thursday.

The event came ahead of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19), National Day (September 2), and the traditional day of the People's Public Security Force, and the 20th anniversary of "All people's protecting national security" festival.

Following the incense offering in memory of late President Hồ Chí Minh and the nation’s revolutionary predecessors, the Party leader penned a heartfelt message in the memorial guestbook, highlighting that the critical decisions made by the late leader and the Party shaped the destiny of the nation, inspiring solidarity, unwavering determination, and indomitable spirit of the people and armed forces, leading to the establishment of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, expulsion of French colonists, and liberation of the North.

He stated that the inauguration of the monument of President Hồ Chí Minh in Tân Trào on the day demonstrates the Party, State, and the whole people’s gratitude to the beloved leader.

For this relic site to continue serving as a “red address” for younger generations, the General Secretary expressed his hope that its staff will effectively manage, preserve, and promote the monument, raising public awareness of the nation’s glorious traditions.

The memorial site for revolutionary predecessors spans over 1,000sq.m, designed in the shape of a blooming lotus, evoking memories of Sen Village – President Hồ Chí Minh’s birthplace. VNA/VNS

Politics & Law

PM urges new thinking to boost mountainous area development

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that the programme is not only a responsibility and duty, but also a mandate from the heart - reflecting deep sentiment and a noble humanitarian spirit towards communities struggling with severe shortages in transport, education, healthcare, and sanitation infrastructure.
Politics & Law

NA Standing Committee concludes 48th session

The NA Chairman said the session focused on reviewing and providing feedback on six draft laws previously discussed by the legislature, as well as giving initial opinions on seven draft laws to be submitted for adoption at the NA’s 10th session.
Politics & Law

Party chief wraps up state visit to RoK

During the visit, General Secretary Tô Lâm held talks with President Lee, witnessed the exchange of cooperation agreements, met the press, and held meetings with the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the National Assembly of the RoK.

