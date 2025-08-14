Tuyên Quang Province urged to define new position on national development map

TUYÊN QUANG – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has urged the northern province of Tuyên Quang to stick to the goal of fast and sustainable economic development, review its long-term growth strategy to leverage regional synergies and define a new position on the national development map.

At a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on Thursday, the Party leader commended the Party Organisations, administrations and people of former Tuyên Quang and Hà Giang provinces, which were merged into new Tuyên Quang Province on July 1, for their unity, achievements, and smooth governance transition.

Tuyên Quang has shown strong performance in implementing the Politburo’s breakthrough resolutions. To date, 16 communes have met criteria for new-style rural areas, three achieving the advanced status, and four recognised as model new-style rural areas.

The province's multidimensional poverty rate has declined by an average of 5.87 per cent annually. Cultural preservation linked to tourism has been prioritised, educational quality improved, and health insurance coverage reached 95.86 per cent. The campaign to eliminate substandard houses has received strong social backing, while defence and security have been bolstered.

To fully unlock the locality’s potential, General Secretary Lâm stressed the need to step up the building and rectification of the Party and political system, and promote democracy and the strength from the great national solidarity.

He reminded Tuyên Quang Province to make thorough preparations for the provincial Party Congress for the 2025 – 2030 tenure, which is expected to mark a clear development turning point of the province, adding that the preparation process needs to be serious, methodical, synchronous and tight, clearly demonstrating the spirit of innovation, solidarity, intelligence and aspiration to rise up.

The Party chief urged the province to focus on green growth, digital transformation, circular economy models, and innovation. These should lead to the emergence of new production capacities, sustainable industries, and high-value-added products, he explained.

General Secretary Lâm suggested that Tuyên Quang should restructure agriculture, using high-tech applications and advanced new rural models, creating agro-forestry value chains that meet quality and safety standards. Branding and geographical indications should be developed for key local products, he said.

Industrial development should target competitive sectors such as processing, manufacturing, and renewable energy, the Party leader noted, advising Tuyên Quang Province to develop Thanh Thủy Border Gate Economic Zone into a multi-sectoral hub.

Tourism must become a key economic sector, he stressed, asking the province to leverage its relic sites, intangible culture, and natural beauty such asĐồng Văn Global Geopark, Hoàng Su Phì terraces, Tân Trào relic site, and Na Hang – Lâm Bình Reserve, thus attracting sustainable tourism and investment. Infrastructure in high-tourism areas should be prioritised, the Party chief added.

The leader emphasised that social development must accompany economic growth, stressing the need to expand investment in education, health care, and cultural development, with the people placed at the centre of development strategies.

He called for awakening the aspiration and self-reliance of people, turning potential into sustainable momentum. Urban and rural spaces must be harmonised, cultural identity preserved, and the environment protected. The province must also ensure political stability, national defence, and public order to create a safe environment for growth, he underlined.

The Party leader concluded by expressing his confidence that with a proud revolutionary tradition and new momentum, Tuyên Quang will seize opportunities, fully unlock its potential, and confidently contribute to national development goals and the journey toward socialism. VNA/VNS