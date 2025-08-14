Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

NA Party Committee's Standing Board discusses personnel affairs

August 14, 2025 - 17:20
The meeting approved the list of official and alternate delegates for the NA’s first Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term
NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn underlined the tight timeline, with just over five months left until the 14th National Party Congress. VNA/VNS Photo Doãn Tấn

HÀ NỘI - Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA)’s Party Committee and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn chaired a meeting of the NA Party Committee’s Standing Board in Hà Nội on Thursday to discuss personnel affairs.

The meeting approved the list of official and alternate delegates for the NA’s first Party Congress for the 2025–2030 term. It also endorsed the criteria, number, structure, and proposed allocation of personnel of the NA delegation to attend the 14th National Party Congress slated for early 2026.

In his speech, NA Chairman Mẫn underlined the tight timeline, with just over five months left until the 14th National Party Congress.

In the coming time, the legislature must focus on preparations for the 15th NA’s 10th session - the final sitting of its term, alongside the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, he said.

The top legislator urged preparations for the anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day on September 2, as well as activities in the lead-up to the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election.

He also stressed the urgency of thorough preparations, especially documents and personnel affairs, for the NA’s first Party Congress in early September, identifying it as a key task ahead. VNA/VNS

