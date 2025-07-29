Deadly flash floods, landslides devastate northern provinces

HÀ NỘI — Torrential rain, flash floods and landslides between Friday and Sunday have left two people dead and four missing in Sơn La Province, while two other people were injured in Điện Biên.

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment revealed the figures on Monday morning.

There were 22 houses destroyed in Sơn La Province.

A further 32 homes sustained damage or lost their roofs, including three in Sơn La Province, 22 in Điện Biên Province and two in Lào Cai Province.

A total of 66 households were forced to evacuate, with 40 in Sơn La and 26 in Lào Cai.

Authorities have since confirmed that all displaced households in Lào Cai Province have returned home.

Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have submerged or buried nearly 181ha of rice fields and crops, including over 130ha in Sơn La Province, nearly 4.5ha in Điện Biên and nearly 24ha in Lào Cai. Meanwhile, 16.95ha of fishponds were swept away and over 2,600 livestock and poultry perished, the majority of which were concentrated in Sơn La.

Transport infrastructure has also suffered significant damage. Landslides and flash floods blocked key routes and swept away five suspension bridges. Several inter-commune and intra-village roads were rendered impassable due to multiple landslide points.

On National Highway 4G alone, six landslide sites have disrupted traffic. Clearance is expected by Wednesday.

Urgent rescue efforts

Sơn La Province has been among the hardest hit, with severe flash floods and landslides reported in communes such as Sông Mã, Chiềng Sơ, Sốp Cộp, Bó Sinh, Nậm Ty and Mường Lầm.

Local authorities are mobilising all available resources to search for the missing and restore stability.

Residents in high-risk zones have been evacuated to schools, community centres and other safe locations.

Rescue teams have been working around the clock.

Response teams are stationed across affected villages 24/7 to handle any sudden developments.

Telecom operators have restored around 80 per cent of mobile signal stations, with 4,150 of 4,685 landline connections also back online.

Meanwhile, the local electricity provider is urgently repairing substations to restore power to residents.

To address landslides on National Highway 4G, the provincial Department of Construction has deployed eight pieces of heavy machinery from nearby areas to expedite clearance efforts.

However, access to many villages remains cut off.

In Mường Lầm Commune, three villages of Huổi Lếch, Hin Pẻn and Hua Phẩng are still isolated.

Search operations in Huổi Lếch for the missing remain extremely challenging.

Chiềng Sơ Commune, which suffered the greatest losses, has been the focus of intensive recovery efforts.

Lò Lan Phương, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Chiềng Sơ Commune, said heavy rainfall and flash floods between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday swept away four people and caused extensive damage to homes, crops and roads.

Armed forces are using motorised boats to continue the search. At the same time, military and police units are assisting locals in dismantling damaged houses and relocating to temporary shelters set up by the armed forces, she said.

Nguyễn Thành Công, Deputy Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said that given the worsening situation, commune-level authorities have been instructed to continuously monitor landslide-prone areas.

Local leaders, including Party Secretaries and Commune Chairpersons, have been assigned specific zones to ensure close coordination in support of affected communities.

Armed forces and relevant agencies have mobilised to provide timely assistance, including food, medicine and emergency shelter.

“We are determined to ensure that no one is left homeless or hungry in the aftermath,” he added.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính issued an urgent dispatch regarding the response to flash floods and landslides in Sơn La Province and preparations for potential further natural disasters

The directive tasks ministers from the Ministries of National Defence, Public Security, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, Industry and Trade, Science and Technology, Health and Education and Training, along with the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Sơn La Province, with taking swift, coordinated action.

Local authorities are required to lead search-and-rescue missions, ensure the safety of personnel involved, provide medical treatment, and support affected families, including assistance with funerals in line with local customs.

PM Chính also directed the mobilisation of equipment and resources to clear blocked roads and ensure emergency access to isolated communities. Efforts must be made to prevent further hardship and hunger among affected residents.— VNS