Vietnamese Heroic Mother’s sacrifice remembered amid national tribute to heroes

Phan Sáu

KHÁNH HÒA — As the country marks the end of July with ceremonies honouring war invalids and martyrs, a small flat near the Nha Trang coast where Vietnamese Heroic Mother Lê Thị Minh Thủy lives has become a gathering place for local union members and other well wishers.

Thủy often receives heartfelt visits from local youth union members paying tribute to her remarkable sacrifice.

Thủy, 62, from Nha Trang Ward in Khánh Hòa Province, lost her husband in 2005 and son in 2016. They were both air force pilots who died in the line of duty during peacetime.

In recognition of her loss, she was awarded the honorary title of Vietnamese Heroic Mother in 2018.

Her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Dương Văn Thanh, was 49 when he died in 2005 while serving at Air Regiment 910, under the Air Force Officer Training School based in Khánh Hòa.

Recalling that day nearly 20 years ago, Thủy said that her husband had been training cadets over Nha Trang Bay when the aircraft suffered a technical failure.

He ordered his student to eject for safety, while he stayed behind to steer the plane away from populated areas, crashing into the sea to avoid harm to residents and tourists on Hòn Tre Island.

In 2007, the State posthumously awarded Lieutenant Colonel Dương Văn Thanh the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces.

“After he passed, I buried myself in work, both in the office and outside, to ease the pain and ensure my son’s education,” she said.

“I thought time would heal the wound, but fate dealt another blow. My son, Dương Lê Minh, who dreamt of flying like his father, was gone forever at just 32.”

Captain Dương Lê Minh was a graduate of the Air Force Officer Training School.

After completing his studies, he was sent abroad for two years of advanced training.

Upon returning to Việt Nam in 2010, he worked as a helicopter pilot transporting workers, equipment and supplies to and from oil rigs in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

In 2016, during a training flight with cadets, he tragically lost his life, deepening the heartbreak for his mother and other family members.

“When my husband died, I feared for my son’s safety, but I still encouraged him to pursue his dreams,” Thủy said.

“He was an exceptional student and selected for overseas training. I was so proud, but never imagined that I would later lose both husband and child in peacetime,” she added.

Thủy also has a daughter, who is now married and settled abroad.

Meanwhile Thủy's daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, the family of the late Captain Minh, live in HCM City.

Thủy still chooses to remain in Nha Trang Ward, tending the family home and altar.

“Nha Trang is where our family memories are rooted. No matter what, I want to stay here and preserve that legacy,” she said.

Nation’s gratitude

Last Thursday, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm hosted a ceremony in Hà Nội to honour outstanding individuals who made sacrifices for the nation.

Thủy attended the ceremony as a representative of Khánh Hòa Province.

For Thủy, it was not just a formal event, but a meaningful gesture of appreciation from the Party and State for her and for all those who have sacrificed for the country.

“Even in peacetime, with no bombs or bullets, my husband and son died while serving the nation. I’ve endured that loss and remain strong,” she said.

“That’s why today’s youth must strive even harder, live responsibly, contribute to society and pursue their ideals. Better yourself every day and do good for your community.”

Huỳnh Mạnh Thắng, Deputy Director of the province’s Department of Home Affairs, said there are currently nine living Vietnamese Heroic Mothers in the province, including Thủy.

The province also supports 120 living mothers of martyrs and 1,437 relatives of fallen soldiers receiving regular allowances.

In addition, 7,233 individuals in the province are registered as caretakers of martyrs’ altars.

Martyrs’ cemeteries and memorials are regularly maintained and upgraded, funded by central and provincial budgets along with other sources.

Between 2021 and April 2025, the province's 'Gratitude Fund' raised over VNĐ10 billion (US$382,300).

The funds have been used to build and repair homes for families of people who contributed to the revolution, as well as to care for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, enhancing their material and spiritual well-being while also nurturing patriotism and civic responsibility in younger generations. — VNS