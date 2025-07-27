Training course opens for overseas Vietnamese language teachers

TOKYO — An online training course for Vietnamese language teachers abroad opened on Saturday, aiming to equip them with effective, accessible methods and materials to help younger generations preserve their mother tongue and cultural identity.

The event was jointly hosted by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan's Fukuoka, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Association in Japan, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other relevant agencies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Consul General in Fukuoka Vũ Chi Mai described the task of bringing the Vietnamese language to the overseas younger generations as a noble yet challenging mission, requiring dedication and strong belief in the value of the mother tongue.

Nguyễn Trung Kiên, chairman of the SCOV, underlined that preserving the Vietnamese cultural identity, especially the language, is both a vital task and a sacred responsibility of all Vietnamese, at home and abroad.

He noted that the overseas Vietnamese community now numbers over six million.

In 2026, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and diplomatic missions plan to hold conferences and seminars to assess the current status of language preservation abroad and develop a national plan to promote cultural identity among overseas Vietnamese.

Professor Dr Nguyễn Minh Thuyết, chief editor of the 2018 General Education Programme, highlighted three main challenges in overseas Vietnamese language teaching, namely limited tailored materials, a shortage of trained teachers, and the informal nature of many classes.

He suggested methods tailored to learners with varying language proficiency.

According to the organisers, the training course will run over five Saturdays until September 20, focusing on helping teachers select or develop teaching materials, apply appropriate methods, manage classrooms, and coordinate with families and communities in teaching both the Vietnamese language and culture.

Additional programmes include advanced training on Vietnamese phonetics, script, vocabulary, grammar, and culture; ongoing consultation support for teachers facing practical challenges; and sessions for experience-sharing among Vietnamese language educators worldwide. — VNA/VNS