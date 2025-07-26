Criminal case opened after Hà Tĩnh bus crash kills 10, injures 15

HÀ TĨNH — Authorities in Hà Tĩnh have opened a criminal case in connection with the deadly bus crash that killed ten people and injured fifteen others in the early hours of July 25.

The case involves driver Lê Ngọc Thành, 36, residing in Đông Quang Ward, Thanh Hóa Province. Thành has been placed in criminal custody, police confirmed on Saturday.

According to the investigation, Thành was driving a sleeper bus belonging to Tan Kim Chi Transportation Co. Ltd., based in Đà Nẵng.

At approximately 1.50am on July 25, while operating the vehicle at high speed along National Highway 1A at Km 571+800, Thành lost control of the bus. The vehicle struck several roadside markers and high-voltage poles before overturning.

At the time of the incident, there were 28 people on board, including 26 passengers, the driver and an assistant. The crash left 10 people dead and 15 others injured.

Authorities reported that seven victims died at the scene, two died en route to the hospital and one succumbed to injuries at home after the family requested hospital discharge.

The 15 injured passengers were transported to the hospital for emergency care, with most currently in stable condition.

Among the victims is a young man of Lao nationality, who sustained a cervical spine injury and faces the risk of paralysis. He has since been transferred to Huế Central Hospital for treatment.

The case remains under further investigation by Hà Tĩnh's authorities.