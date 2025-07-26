Coast Guard conducts wide-ranging gratitude activities ahead of War Invalids and Martyrs Day

HCM CITY — Coast Guard Region No 3 Command under the Việt Nam Coast Guard has launched a series of meaningful and practical activities to commemorate the 78th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2025).

The activities, held across various localities where the units are stationed, aim to honour fallen soldiers, national contributors, and policy beneficiary families, while promoting the national tradition of “Uống nước nhớ nguồn (When drinking water, remember the source).”

They also serve to instill patriotism and a sense of responsibility among officers and soldiers.

In Phước Thắng Ward in HCM City, the command’s officers and soldiers cleaned and offered incense at the Cầu Cỏ May Martyrs Memorial and the Phước Thành Battle Commemoration Stele.

The ceremonies provided an opportunity for participants to pay tribute to those who sacrificed for the nation’s independence and freedom, and to reflect on the heroic legacy of previous generations.

In addition to memorial events, they presented 62 gift sets, worth a total of VNĐ62 million (US$2,710), to policy beneficiary families, including war invalids, sick soldiers, and relatives of martyrs.

The support was extended to households in Phước Thắng Ward and Côn Đảo Island in HCM City, Phú Quý Island in Lâm Đồng Province, and Ninh Hòa Town and Cam Ranh City in Khánh Hòa Province.

Each gift, though modest in value, carried significant emotional meaning and reflected the deep gratitude of the Coast Guard officers and soldiers for the sacrifices of those who came before.

As part of the programme, the command also inaugurated and handed over a new “House of Gratitude” to Senior Lieutenant Phạm Văn Hùng, a non-commissioned officer and gas turbine technician currently serving aboard Coast Guard Ship 8022 of Flotilla 32. The support aims to improve the living conditions of military personnel in difficult circumstances and motivate them to fulfill their duties effectively.

The Command also sent delegations to visit and present gifts to families of martyrs, and hosted gatherings to honour wounded soldiers and relatives of fallen servicemen who are currently serving within the force.

The series of gratitude activities reflects the Coast Guard’s commitment to honouring national revolutionary contributors and promoting humanitarian values, while further strengthening the bond between the military and the people and upholding the proud tradition of “Uncle Hồ’s Soldiers – the Coast Guard Soldiers” in the new era. — VNS