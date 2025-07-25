Female body found two nautical miles from capsized Hạ Long Bay boat

QUẢNG NINH — Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a woman floating two nautical miles from the site where the Vịnh Xanh 58 tourist boat capsized last Saturday, according to the People’s Committee of Quảng Ninh Province.

The body, found at around 3pm on Friday, was transported to Bãi Cháy Hospital for identification procedures. However, authorities said the process could require considerable time as the body was decomposed.

If she is confirmed as a victim from the Vịnh Xanh 58 disaster, only one passenger from the ill-fated boat remains unaccounted for.

Despite persistent rainfall caused by Typhoon Wipha in recent days, the local search and rescue teams have maintained their efforts to locate all victims from the catastrophe.

Vịnh Xanh 58, carrying 46 tourists and three crew members, was struck by an unexpected thunderstorm while on a sightseeing tour to Sửng Sốt Cave and Titop Island. The steel-hulled vessel, built in 2015, lost GPS signal contact at 2.05pm on July 19.

The storm capsized the boat within a few minutes, plunging dozens of passengers into the sea. To date, 10 have been rescued and 37 bodies have been recovered, identified, and handed over to their families. — VNS