Health Ministry urges swift medical response after fatal sleeper bus crash in Hà Tĩnh

HÀ TĨNH — Health agencies have been urged to mobilise medical personnel following a fatal coach crash that left 10 people dead and injured another 15.

A sleeper bus travelling from Hà Nội to Đà Nẵng veered off the road and flipped over in the early hours of Friday morning.

The accident happened just after 2am in Sông Trí Ward, Kỳ Anh Town on National Highway 1.

Now the Department of Medical Services Administration under the Ministry of Health has called on the Hà Tĩnh Provincial Department of Health to coordinate with major hospitals and leading specialists to provide timely treatment for those injured.

The casualties were rushed to Kỳ Anh Town General Hospital and Hà Tĩnh Provincial General Hospital for emergency care.

Hà Anh Đức, Director of the Department of Medical Services Administration, instructed the provincial health department to direct local hospitals to prioritise emergency treatment for all those hurt.

In cases where injuries exceed the capacity of local facilities, patients must be promptly transferred to higher-level or specialised hospitals to ensure the best possible care.

He also urged local authorities to work with relevant agencies to identify the people who died and provide both physical and psychological support for those affected as well as continuing updating the ministry.

Initial police investigations show that the driver, Lê Ngọc Thành, 35, from Thanh Hóa Province, tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

Also on Friday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính signed Official Dispatch No 121/CĐ-TTg, requesting the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Construction, provincial and municipal People’s Committees, and the National Traffic Safety Committee to take urgent action to help victims, investigate the cause of the accident and strictly handle any violations.

The Prime Minister asked Chairman of the Hà Tĩnh Provincial People’s Committee Võ Trọng Hải, who is also Head of the province’s Traffic Safety Board, to immediately ensure sufficient medical support, supplies and medicine for the victims, and to minimise loss of life and property. He also called for visits and support to be provided to the injured and the families of the deceased.

Chairman of the Đà Nẵng City People’s Committee Lương Nguyễn Minh Triết was tasked with inspecting the compliance of the transport company operating the sleeper bus, particularly regarding vehicle safety conditions, and strictly penalising any violations.

The Ministry of Public Security instructed Hà Tĩnh Police and other relevant units to quickly investigate the cause of the crash and handle violations in accordance with the law. He also ordered traffic police nationwide to intensify patrols and inspections of road transport activities, especially those involving large passenger vehicles, and to review journey monitoring systems, strictly punishing violations, particularly those related to vehicle safety checks.

The Ministry of Construction was asked to review and reorganise traffic flow on expressways and enhance infrastructure safety, particularly in areas with complex traffic conditions.

The PM also directed local authorities across the country to strengthen inspections and enforcement of legal regulations on road transport businesses, including vehicle safety conditions, driver working hours and health requirements. All violations must be dealt with strictly under the law.

The Government Office will oversee the implementation of these directives and report back to the Prime Minister. — VNS