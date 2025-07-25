Hundreds pay tribute to 10 fallen female youth volunteers at Đồng Lộc T-junction memorial

HÀ TĨNH — Hundreds of war veterans, local residents and visitors have gathered to offer incense in remembrance of the ten heroic female youth volunteers who died at the Đồng Lộc T-junction, a special national historical site in the central province of Hà Tĩnh.

This was part of a series of events marking the 78th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 – 2025), the 57th anniversary of the Đồng Lộc Victory, and 57 years since the sacrifice of the ten young women (July 24, 1968 – 2025).

During the resistance war against America, Đồng Lộc T-junction was a critical transport artery that enabled the rear to support the southern front, linking the North with the South.

Between April and October 1968 alone, the area endured 2,000 bombardments, with nearly 50,000 bombs dropped, averaging more than three bombs per square metre.

At 4pm on July 24, 1968, Squad 4 of Company 552, comprising ten female volunteers, was assigned to fill bomb craters, repair roads, reinforce shelters and clear drainage ditches along a key section of road about 300m south of the T-junction.

While on duty, they were struck by a renewed air raid. All ten perished heroically in their youth.

According to the management board of the Đồng Lộc T-junction Historical Site and the Lý Tự Trọng Memorial, nearly 100,000 visitors have come to pay tribute since early this month.

To better serve the public, the site has mobilised volunteer teams to assist visitors, offer guided tours and organise educational programmes, including storytelling and exhibitions of historical documents and artefacts.

Đặng Quốc Vũ, Director of the site’s management board, said the team is expanding digital outreach to share the story of Đồng Lộc with younger generations, helping to foster patriotism and historical awareness. — VNS