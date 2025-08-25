Police to compete in international volleyball tournament

Volleyball

HCM CITY — Six teams will compete in an international police volleyball tournament in Việt Nam on August 26-30.

It is an event to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945), the 80th anniversary of the People's Public Security Force Tradition Day (August 19, 1945) and the 20th anniversary of the All People's Day for National Security Protection.

The tournament is held by the Việt Nam Ministry of Security and related agencies in HCM City.

Colonel Lê Hoài Phong, head of the Political Affairs Department of HCM City Police, said this is an event with important political, cultural and foreign affairs significance.

In addition to be an event to celebrate the national holiday it aims to strengthen international cooperation, promote cultural and sports exchanges between police forces of different countries, and at the same time improve physical strength and solidarity in the armed forces.

Six teams from four countries, three visitors and three Vietnamese sides, will take part in the event.

Group A features Visakha of Cambodia, the Military of Việt Nam and Lao Police, while Group B features Việt Nam Police, Hà Nội Club and Jakarta Bhayangkara Presisi Club of Indonesia.

They will compete in a round robin format with two best from each group advancing to the semi-finals at the National Defence Sports Stadium II. All matches are free for spectators.

The champions will walk away with US$10,000. Two runners-up will pocket $8,000 and $5,000, respectively. The fair-play team will earn $3,000 and the MVP will bag $300.

Among participating team, Việt Nam Police are considered a favourite as they will have several former and current national team players such as Dương Văn Tiên, Quản Trọng Nghĩa, Phạm Quốc Dư and Đinh Văn Tú.

The club also signed a contract with spiker Ter Horst to improve their front line. The Dutch international 2.05m-tall player previously competed in the Italian league, one of the top-quality tournaments in the world. VNS