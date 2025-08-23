An wins third title, Anh triumphs for first time in national golf championship

Golf

GIA LAI — Lê Chúc An made a title hattrick with her third win in a row while Nguyễn Tuấn Anh finally reached the top podium after previous unexpected losses in the National Golf Championships.

An successfully defended her No 1 position in the women's category after her outstanding performance on the last day, August 22, at the FLC Golf Links Quy Nhơn in Gia Lai Province.

She scored birdies in the first, third, seventh and 10th holes and especially an eagle in the fifth par-5 hole. The reigning champion wrapped up the day at 4-under 68.

With a gross score of 2-under 268 An made history as the first Vietnamese golfer to win the national championship three straight times.

Nguyễn Việt Gia Hân, who took lead of the tournament after the first two rounds, came second on 7-over 295. The 14-year-old also placed behind An in last year tournament in Hải Phòng.

Anna Le, another teenager, finished third, scoring 11-over 299.

"I am really happy with the victory as I myself set a winning target, causing heavier pressure than the previous years," said An.

"Today, I tried to play as comfortably as possible and the more I played the better score I had. After birdies in the early holes I was more confident and then secured positive results.

"The national championship title is a strong motivation for me ahead of international competitions later this year, especially the 33rd SEA Games. I will have two events ahead of the regional sporting event. I will try to get highest results there as key warms-up for the Thailand Games," she said.

In the men's side, Tuấn Anh pocketed his first title after the third finish in the first time in 2023 and the second position last year.

In the last round, Tuấn Anh and senior rival Trương Chí Quân made up a breathtaking chase, when they had the same score 3-under 285 and had to determine the championship in a play-off.

Quân went ahead with five birdies and one eagle to lead points. However, a bogey in the 17th hole refused his victory as Tuấn Anh caught up with him with a birdie.

In the decisive 18th hole, Tuấn Anh added another birdie in his pocket, Quân, 27, however suffered a bogey, giving the championship title to his 14-year-old rival.

The national crown made Tuấn Anh's 2025 a brilliant year as he previous victored in the Việt Nam Junior Open, Faldo Series and Asia Grand Final.

Quân came second while Đỗ Dương Gia Minh, who left all title candidates far behind in the first two rounds, was in third position with 1-over 289.

"I am excited to take the winning trophy. Last year, I didn't play well and took silver only. My target this year was nothing less than to win the tournament. It helps me complete a collection of gold, silver and bronze from the national championship," said Tuấn Anh.

"My victory here in Quy Nhơn is really a luck as I have no experience playing here before while this course is very challenging and my rivals, especially Quân, are strong.

"It was really pressure but I still smiled to forget all errors and focus on doing better next holes."

The winners of the national championships will become members of the national teams representing Việt Nam in the 33rd SEA Games in December in Thailand. VNS