Tau lights up V.League with million-euro value tag

HÀ NỘI — Rookie forward Percy Tau of Nam Định Club has been named one of the most valuable players in Southeast Asia for the 2025/26 season, according to the latest figures released by football data site Transfermarkt.

The South African star is valued at 1 million euros (approximately US$1,163,600), placing him among the region’s elite players, alongside Muhsen Al-Ghassani (Bangkok United FC), Lucas Crispim (BG Pathum United) and Supachai Chaided (Buriram United FC).

Topping the valuation list are Joao Figueiredo (Johor Darul Ta'zim) and Bissoli (Buriram United), each worth 2 million euros ($2,327,160). They are followed by a strong group of players valued at 1.5 million euros ($1,745,300), including Nacho Méndez, Tsiy Ndenge, Bart Ramselaar, and Anderson Lopes from Johor Darul Ta'zim and Lion City Sailors.

Born in 1994 and once dubbed the 'South African Messi,' Tau began his professional career with Mamelodi Sundowns before stints in Europe at Union SG, Club Brugge, Anderlecht and Premier League side Brighton.

His arrival not only boosts Nam Định’s profile but also raises the overall prestige of Việt Nam’s top-flight league, V.League 1. — VNS