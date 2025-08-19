V.League 1 rises to top 3 most valuable tournaments in Southeast Asia

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese national premier league, V.League 1, has entered the top three most valuable tournaments in Southeast Asia, according to statistics from Transfermarkt.

Thai League 1, featuring 16 participating teams, remains the most valuable tournament in the region, with a total market value of 76.84 million euros (US$89.58 million) at the start of the 2025-2026 season. Indonesia's league ranks second, with 18 teams and a total value of 71.54 million euros ($83.38 million)

V.League 1, comprising 14 teams, is third with a market value of 53.74 million euros ($62.63 million). The Myanmar National League, Cambodia League and Lao League have also shown significant growth leading into the new season.

Additionally, Transfermarkt notes that Nam Định FC ranks among the top 10 most valuable clubs in the AFC Champions League Two for the 2025-2026 season. The team boasts a total value of 9.21 million euros (US$10.7 million), placing it ninth alongside renowned clubs such as Al-Nassr, Al-Wasl, Gamba Osaka and Pohang Steelers.

This season, Nam Định will compete in the AFC Champions League for the second consecutive year, as well as in V.League 1, the National Cup, and the Southeast Asian Cup C1. To bolster their squad, they have made significant investments, bringing in nine foreign players. VNS