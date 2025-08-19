National entrepreneurs to compete for pickleball titles

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — The first Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs Pickleball Tournament 2025 will be held from September 19 to 21 in Quảng Ninh Province.

The tournament is jointly organised by the Việt Nam Young Entrepreneurs Pickleball Club, Sport Connect Company, Ba Miền Media and Events and Quảng Ninh Young Entrepreneurs Association.

In its first edition, organisers expect to draw in more than 1,000 participants from different cities and provinces, including local and international amateur and elite athletes.

They will compete in 22 categories divided into four disciplines: Amateur, Leaders-Guests, Artists-KOLs-Journalists and Entrepreneurs.

Matches are organised in a knockout or group format depending on the number of registrations, ensuring fairness, professionalism and competitiveness.

Athletes can register online until September 10, but registration may close early if capacity is reached. An official draw will be conducted on September 16.

A big bonus of nearly VNĐ1.5 billion (US$57,000) will be delivered to the top three in each category, along with trophies and gifts from sponsors.

The event is widely expected to provide not only an exciting sport competition for businesspeople, but also a forum for exchange and cooperation, opening up business connection opportunities.

It is also expected to inspire people, especially entrepreneurs, to practise pickleball, a relatively new sport which combines tennis, table tennis and badminton, and which has rapidly grown in popularity and spread all over the country.

The organisers expressed the hope that that through thrilling matches, people will improve their health, follow a healthy lifestyle, set up business contacts, build trusting relationships and spread the value of fair play, including transparency, respect and engagement. VNS