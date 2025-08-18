Politics & Law
Home Sports

Tiên receives wildcard to run in the world championships 2025

August 18, 2025 - 14:45
It is the first time that the Vĩnh Long Province-born athlete has taken part in the highest-level competition of tracks and field after she received a wildcard from the World Athletics.

Athletics

 

Sprinter Huỳnh Thị Mỹ Tiên is Việt Nam's representative at the Tokyo World Athletics Championship in September. Photo webthethao.vn

HÀ NỘI — Sprinter Huỳnh Thị Mỹ Tiên will represent Việt Nam at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo, Japan, next month.

Tiên, who runs in the women's 100m hurdles, will be coached by Nguyễn Văn Lợi at the September 13-21 tournament.

It is the first time that the Vĩnh Long Province-born athlete has taken part in the highest-level competition of track and field after she received a wildcard from World Athletics.

More than 2000 athletes from 200 countries will feature at the Championships.

It will be the second time that Tokyo acts as the host city, following its first time in 1991. 

Việt Nam didn't have any athlete officially achieve the entry standard for the annual tournament. As per regulation, a wildcard will be granted to one athlete.

Tiên's personal best is 13.38sec while the entry standard is 12.73.

Her latest achievement was a national gold medal in a time of 13.52 and a place in the Asian Championship final in South Korea in May.

Tiên, 26, has dominated the domestic competitions for years and is the SEA Games defending champion after winning a gold in Cambodia in 2023. VNS

 

athletics 100m hurdles Huynh Thi My Tien

