LALIGA kicks off the new season in Việt Nam with legend Karembeu

HCM CITY — As the 2025/26 season approaches, LALIGA has brought the excitement of Spanish football closer to Vietnamese fans with a very special guest: LALIGA legend Christian Karembeu.

In an exclusive virtual call arranged specifically for Việt Nam, the former Real Madrid star and World Cup winner shared his insights on the upcoming season with local media, offering perspectives on the competition, its players and the storylines to follow.

The activity is part of LALIGA’s broader commitment to bringing “The Power of Our Fútbol” to fans worldwide, particularly in Việt Nam, which the league regards as a strategic market in Asia. It also complements the global campaign “See What You’ve Never Seen Before”, designed to reconnect supporters with the intensity, emotion and spectacle of Spanish football.

“This year we want to strengthen our strategy in Asia, especially in Việt Nam,” said Pablo Casaos, LALIGA’s representative in Việt Nam. “That is why we organise exclusive activities such as this talk with Christian Karembeu, as well as the live broadcast of El Clásico we held in May 2025. We want to continue creating unforgettable experiences for Vietnamese fans and deepening our bond with them.”

Karembeu expressed his excitement at taking part in the initiative, emphasising LALIGA’s ability to maintain high competitiveness, attract top talent and showcase new stars from its football academies. “Some of the best players in the world are currently in LALIGA, and fans can enjoy their skills in every match,” he said.

The French legend also offered special praise for Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal, calling him “a true talent and a product of La Masia”. He highlighted that Yamal fully deserves his place on the Ballon d’Or 2025 longlist and represents the legacy of Johan Cruyff’s football philosophy that once shaped Messi, Xavi and Iniesta.

Karembeu underlined that even without the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, LALIGA continues to produce world-class players across not only Barcelona and Real Madrid but also clubs such as Mallorca, Valencia and Sevilla, provided that young players are given opportunities. He pointed to Yamal and Jude Bellingham as clear examples of the league’s enduring ability to deliver new stars while retaining strong competitiveness in the UEFA Champions League.

The 2025/26 season will also feature a refreshed broadcast format for both LALIGA EA SPORTS and LALIGA HYPERMOTION matches. With a focus on emotions, innovation and fan engagement, the new presentation aims to inspire stronger connections between the league and its supporters worldwide.

Born in 1970 on Lifou Island in the Loyalty Islands, part of the French overseas territory of New Caledonia, Karembeu played 51 matches for Real Madrid and won two UEFA Champions League titles in 1998 and 2000. With the French national team, he earned 53 caps, scored once, and was part of the squad that lifted the 1998 FIFA World Cup. VNS