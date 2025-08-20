Volleyball Việt Nam serves up fresh challenge on world stage

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — For the first time ever, the Vietnamese women’s volleyball team is stepping onto the world stage at the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2025 in Thailand. This historic debut not only marks a milestone for the team but also signals a bold new era for Vietnamese volleyball, as they prepare to face some of the sport’s toughest competitors from August 22 to September 7.

The Việt Nam Volleyball Federation will send 13 players, led by coach Nguyễn Tuấn Kiệt, who have trained intensely and tested themselves in recent competitions. Their confidence soared after winning stage 2 of the SEA V.League 2025, where they pulled off a landmark victory against Thailand, a powerhouse in the region.

Drawn into the demanding Group G, Việt Nam will face Poland — ranked third in the world — Germany (11th) and Kenya (22nd). Their matches kick off against Poland on August 23, followed by Germany on August 25, and Kenya on August 27.

This year’s championship features 32 teams divided into eight groups, battling in a round-robin format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, heightening the stakes for Việt Nam’s debutants.

Asian stars have caught the eye ahead of the tournament, with Volleyball World Asia spotlighting Việt Nam’s captain Trần Thị Thanh Thúy and scorer Nguyễn Thị Bích Tuyền among key players to watch. Thúy, born in 1997, is renowned for her powerful hitting and leadership. Alongside teammates Nguyễn Khánh Đang and Vi Thị Như Quỳnh, they have been recognised among the world’s top 100 female volleyball players by Volleybox for 2025.

However, the Vietnamese squad will compete without Nguyễn Thị Bích Tuyền, who has withdrawn for personal reasons — a decision respected by the Việt Nam Volleyball Federation and coaching staff.

More than just a competition, this championship offers invaluable experience against elite teams and a crucial step in preparation for the 33rd SEA Games, set to take place in Thailand this December.

As the first Women’s World Championship hosted in Southeast Asia, Thailand is ready to deliver an unforgettable tournament filled with world-class volleyball and passionate fans — making it an event no supporter should miss. — VNS