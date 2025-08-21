Coach Chung praises fans after ASEAN Cup success

Football

HẢI PHÒNG – Following their 3-1 victory over Thailand in the third-place match of the ASEAN Women’s MSIG Serenity Cup 2025, coach Mai Đức Chung has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the fans who supported the team on their journey to winning the bronze medal.

Speaking after the victory on Tuesday, coach Chung said: "First of all, on behalf of the Vietnamese women's team, I want to thank fans nationwide and especially, the Hải Phòng audience for their unwavering support, cheers, and encouragement that helped us secure this victory."

Discussing future plans, coach Chung said that after the Southeast Asian tournament, the players would return to their clubs to compete in the national championship. The coaching staff will monitor their performances, selecting and potentially integrating young players from the U20 team as part of their preparations for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this December.

The women's team clinched the bronze medal at the ASEAN Cup 2025 with goals from Hải Yến, Huỳnh Như, and Bích Thùy.

Though they did not secure the championship, the team showcased an impressive playing style and remarkable determination until the final whistle.

“The Vietnamese women's team performed admirably in this year's tournament," added the coach.

"The loss to Australia in the semi-finals was unfortunate; they were a strong opponent with superior physicality. However, the way we managed to confuse them in the second half was commendable.

“Not just against Australia, in every match, the Vietnamese team played with over 100 per cent effort. I have no complaints about the players."

Meanwhile, captain Huỳnh Như, who scored the team's first goal in this tournament, said the victory over Thailand was a testament to their solidarity.

She said: "Before stepping onto the field, the entire team were determined to win in response to the love and support from our fans. I dedicate this goal to them, as they have always stood by us."

The ASEAN Cup 2025 served as a valuable preparation for the Vietnamese team as they aim to defend their title at the upcoming SEA Games in Thailand.

“Việt Nam have won four consecutive SEA Games championships in 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023. With nearly four months until the next SEA Games, we have ample time to plan and prepare thoroughly for our goal of winning the gold medal," Chung said.

Thailand coach Futoshi Ikeda acknowledged that the loss to Việt Nam would serve as a learning experience for his players.

"I want to congratulate the Vietnamese women's team, they deserved their victory," 'he said.

"We have many young players on the Thai team, and they will learn valuable lessons from setbacks like this.

"There is still time before the SEA Games. We will continue to adjust our playing style and modify our personnel to aim for the gold medal." VNS