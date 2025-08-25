Vietnamese pickleball players bring home PPA Tour Asia medals

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has earned two silver medals and one bronze from the PPA Tour Asia's Hong Kong Open 2025 on August 24.

Trịnh Linh Giang was the only Vietnamese player who advanced to two final matches, although he did not win a title.

Giang, the tournament's second seed, lost to No. 1 seed Jack Wong of Hong Kong (China) 2-1 (11-9, 4-11, 11-9) in the men's singles final, which was widely considered the best match of the competition.

It wasn’t just the sweet taste of victory for Wong, but also revenge. The Hong Kong star had gone down to Giang last month in the semi-finals of the Panas Malaysia Open.

Giang was later paired with Connie Lee of the US in the mixed doubles final. They suffered a 2-0 (11-1, 11-7) defeat to Aiko Yoshitomi of Japan and Robert Stirling of Australia, who were playing at their peak.

The bronze medal went to former Wimbledon boys doubles winner Lý Hoàng Nam, who beat teammate Trương Vinh Hiển 2-1 (5-11, 11-7, 11-2) in the third-place playoff.

While the senior Vietnamese players failed to eke out a win, their younger teammates managed to make their names known at the tournament.

Former tennis player Jolie Lam took the title in the U18 women's singles, beating Hiu Lam Cheng of Hong Kong 11-2 in the final before claiming a silver in the U18 mixed doubles.

Tống Nhật Minh and Lê Xuân Đức outplayed all of their rivals to win the U18 men's doubles, beating a team from Chinese Taipei 15-4 for the gold. It was their second PPA Tour Asia title in a row after they won in the Malaysia Open last month.

Minh also secured a silver and Huỳnh Phúc Khang took a bronze in the men' singles event.

The PPA Tour Asia will continue in Japan at the Sansan Fukuoka Open from August 26 to 31 before coming to HCM City for the Việt Nam Open from September 4 to 7.

Competitors will then head to Kuala Lumpur for the Malaysia Cup from September 24 to 28. VNS