Car lane on HCMC street closed for 6 days for Việt Nam-Korea Cultural Exchange Festival 

HCM CITY - A section of the car lane on Lê Lợi Street in HCM City has been closed from July 23 to 28 for organising the upcoming Việt Nam–Korea Cultural Exchange Festival.

The city traffic police division said vehicles are not permitted to use the lane between Nguyễn Huệ and Pasteur streets.

But drivers can use the other lanes and nearby streets such as Hàm Nghi and Lê Thánh Tôn, especially during peak hours, they said.

They advised drivers to reduce speeds and follow directions from the traffic police or road signs when passing through the restricted area.

Officers will be deployed to manage traffic flows to minimise disruption.

The 2025 Việt Nam–Korea Cultural Exchange Festival, to be held on July 26 and 27, is an annual event meant to strengthen cultural ties and friendship between the two countries.

It will feature traditional games, live V-pop and Korean performances, a K-Food zone, Hanbok fitting, K-pop dance, and booths on Hangeul and tourism. - VNS