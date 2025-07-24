Helicopters bring relief packages to flood-hit Nghệ An

NGHỆ AN — The Ministry of National Defence on Thursday launched an emergency helicopter airlift operation to deliver relief goods to local residents isolated by devastating floods in the central province of Nghệ An.

Torrential rains from Typhoon Wipha disrupted the transport network in Nghệ An's western areas, washing away three suspension bridges and causing landslides across National Highway 7A, the artery connecting several communes in the province. Multiple sections of the highway remain submerged under deep floodwaters, making it impossible for ground-based rescue operations.

In response, two helicopters were deployed, transporting tens of tonnes of essential items such as food, water, medicine and life jackets to Mường Xén, Mường Típ, Nhôn Mai, Mỹ Lý, and Bắc Lý communes.

Lieutenant General Hà Thọ Bình, Commander of Military Region 4, said that the helicopter missions will continue based on flood conditions, pledging sufficient supplies for affected populations.

On July 23, the General Staff issued an urgent directive requesting the Air Defence – Air Force Service and Corps 18 to inspect and review plans and organise forces and equipment to be ready for aerial search and rescue missions upon orders from the ministry.

The directive states that Military Zone 4 will instruct provincial military commands to proactively advise local Party committees and authorities, inspect and adjust contingency plans and response measures and coordinate with departments and sectors to mobilise forces and equipment to assist people in relocating to safe areas.

Military commands will also ensure supplies, essential goods and support for people in critical areas affected by flash floods, landslides and deep inundation, assisting localities and people in responding to storms and floods and carrying out rescue operations.

At the same time, units under command were instructed to proactively review and inspect their own contingency plans to ensure the safety of barracks and storage facilities, coordinate with local authorities in mobilising forces to participate in disaster response and recovery efforts and assist residents in environmental sanitation and quickly restoring daily life after storms and floods.

The Air Defence – Air Force Service and Corps 18 are to review and update their plans, ensuring the readiness of forces to carry out aerial search and rescue operations under the ministry's orders.

The Border Guard Command has instructed the Nghệ An Border Guard Command to mobilise forces and equipment to support local residents in overcoming the consequences of storms and floods.

According to the latest statistics from the province’s natural disaster prevention, search and rescue committee, more than 9,000 households remain isolated, cut off from transport networks and without power. The typhoon claimed three lives and injured four others in Nghệ An. — VNA/VNS