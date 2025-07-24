Mekong Delta farmers prepare for flood season bounty

HCM CITY — Farmers in the upstream areas of the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta are busy harvesting their summer-autumn rice crop in preparation for the flood season.

The delta, the country’s largest producer of rice, fruit and seafood, is flooded annually by the rising level of the Mekong River during the rainy season.

In Đồng Tháp Province, the flooding has begun.

In its Thường Lạc Ward and other upstream localities, farmers are busy harvesting rice before the floods arrive.

Nguyễn Cò Sang from Thường Lạc, who has just completed harvesting two hectares, said once the harvest is done, his field would be opened to the incoming floodwaters.

If the levels are high, the water would wash away alum in the soil and deposit fertile sediments, he explained.

This improves soil fertility, reduces the need for fertilisers and pesticides for the next crop, and allows farmers to earn an additional income from fishing during the flood season, he added.

In Đồng Tháp, most rice fields are protected by embankments, allowing control over water flow.

After the harvest sluice gates are opened to let water into the fields, bringing both sediments and aquatic creatures that breed and grow in the submerged paddies.

Phạm Văn Pho of Thường Lạc is looking forward to the floods so he can catch the natural fish and other species to supplement his income.

“Water levels in the rivers are already rising, and small fish like linh, a seasonal speciality, have started to appear. I'm waiting for the floodwaters to enter the fields so I can fish and earn VNĐ200,000–300,000 (US$7.6–11.5) a day.”

Nguyễn Văn Nghĩa, deputy chairman of the Thường Lạc Ward People’s Committee, said the ward has planted more than 3,300ha of rice and glutinous rice for the summer–autumn crop, of which over 2,000ha have already been harvested.

“This year we plan to flood 2,900ha of rice fields in eight embanked zones, while only 400ha will be cultivated for a third crop.”

According to the Đồng Tháp Province Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, floodwater levels by the end of July are expected to be 0.1–0.3 metres higher than at the same time last year and the long-term average.

As the floods are predicted to arrive early this year with plentiful aquatic resources, local fishermen are preparing their gear in advance.

Across upstream communes in Đồng Tháp, a wide range of fishing tools such as nets and traps are now being sold at local markets.

Prices have remained steady, with fine mesh nets selling at VNĐ100,000 ($3.8) per kilogramme, and casting nets at VNĐ350,000–1 million ($13–38) each.

In An Giang Province, fishermen in the upstream commune of Phú Hữu have also started deploying their gear.

Hồ Văn Thiện, a resident of Phú Hữu, said around the fifth lunar month every year, when the waters begin to rise, he sets up an engine-operated lifting net to catch fish.

He said the floodwaters often bring high-value fish and shrimp early in the season.

His lifting net, 80 metres long and 40 metres wide, can catch several kilogrammes of fish each day for both consumption and sale.

He earns VNĐ300,000–400,000 ($12–15) a day from selling the fish, enough to cover daily expenses, while on good days his income can exceed VNĐ1 million ($38).

During the early season, the quantity of fish is low, but the quality and price are high, according to local fishermen.

In recent years, the floodwaters have appeared and receded earlier, disrupting traditional cycles and reducing fish and shrimp yields, they said.

The Southern Institute of Water Resources Research has forecast the 2025 flooding season in the delta to be mild with low water levels and strong tidal fluctuations.

From early June to mid-July, water levels are expected to remain low before gradually increasing.

Peak flooding is predicted between late September and mid-October before tapering off towards the end of the season, the institute said.

Most farming areas in the delta’s flood-prone zones, which are shielded by flood prevention embankments, are considered safe this year, it added. — VNS