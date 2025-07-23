Tuổi Trẻ Start-up Awards 2025 spotlight AI-driven innovation

HCM CITY — The sixth edition of the Tuổi Trẻ Start-up Awards 2025 was officially launched on July 22, highlighting the transformative role of artificial intelligence in entrepreneurship and reaffirming a commitment to nurturing innovation among Việt Nam’s next generation of business leaders.

With the theme “Cùng AI kiến tạo tương lai (Shaping the Future with AI)”, the award is co-organised by Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper and the HCM City chapter of the Việt Nam Youth Union, in collaboration with the Business Startup Support Centre (BSSC), and with strategic direction from PRO VIỆT NAM chairman Phạm Phú Ngọc Trai.

Applications are now open until September 30.

From the submissions, 30 start-ups will be shortlisted, with 10 selected by a professional jury.

The top five will take part in the final round, Coffee Talk, in late October, followed by an awards gala in November.

Winners will receive mentorship and awards sponsored by key partners, including ACB Bank, TTC AgriS, VinaCapital, and An Hòa Construction Inspection.

The top prize of VNĐ100 million (US$4,370) will be awarded with support from long-time advisor Phạm Phú Ngọc Trai.

Speaking at the launch, Võ Hùng Thuật, director of Tuổi Trẻ Media Services Centre, said this year’s edition arrives at a pivotal moment for Việt Nam’s digital transformation journey.

“The award aims to offer an inspiring and inclusive platform where young entrepreneurs can see AI not just as a buzzword, but as a powerful, practical tool for building sustainable and impactful business models,” he said.

The 2025 competition places a special focus on AI solutions in key sectors that still lack robust digital infrastructure, including finance, manufacturing, the environment, education, healthcare, agriculture, and logistics.

“AI cannot replace human creativity or initiative. It’s the innovative mindset and the strategic application of technology that bring about real change,” he said.

Platform to accelerate meaningful solutions

Phạm Phú Ngọc Trai said the awards are not only about identifying promising start-ups, but also about building a vibrant, future-ready entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Start-ups are not a shortcut to getting rich. It’s a long-term journey, and it starts by asking: What meaningful problem do I want to solve for society?” he said.

He welcomed this year's focus on AI, a tool he said is reshaping how people live and work.

“If Việt Nam wants to become a high-income country by 2045, we must go beyond cheap labour and natural resources. We have to embrace innovation, science, and especially AI,” he said.

The launch event also featured a high-profile panel discussion titled “Khởi nghiệp trong bối cảnh AI phát triển (Entrepreneurship in the Age of AI)”, with participation from prominent business leaders and innovators.

They discussed the evolving role of AI in both start-ups and large-scale enterprises, offering insights into how technology is accelerating competitiveness, customer engagement, and new business models.

Nguyễn Thị Diệu Hằng, director of BSSC, said the mindset of young entrepreneurs is shifting rapidly as they adopt a more strategic, data-driven approach.

“Young founders today are building AI models to optimise production, manage supply chains in real time, and personalise services for thousands of users - things that were once only possible for major corporations,” she said.

AI has become the new ‘language’ for this generation.

“What’s most impressive is their ability to learn from failure, iterate quickly, and act without waiting for outside validation. They’re not chasing AI - they’re leading with it,” she said.

Both Trai and Hằng emphasised that entrepreneurship in the digital age is a collective effort, requiring strong infrastructure, open data, and a culture of support.

Start-ups today are not a solo journey. Young entrepreneurs need to see themselves as the intellectual seeds of Việt Nam’s emerging knowledge economy, Trai added.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://tuoitre.vn/nhip-song-tre/tuoi-tre-start-up-award.htm. — VNS