HCM City authorities probe clinic for dubious diagnoses, treatments

HCM CITY - The HCM City Department of Health is investigating Việt Khang Thủ Đức General Clinic following complaints that it lured patients with low-cost checkups and then charged for unnecessary treatments.

The clinic at 83C Đặng Văn Bi Street, Thủ Đức Ward, charged patients tens of millions of đồng in some cases, according to the complaints.

On July 17 the department raided the clinic and said it found signs of such practices.

It has since been working with the police to gather evidence.

The HCM City Department of Health has advised the public to carefully verify information when choosing medical facilities and to look up details about them on its portal at https://tracuu.medinet.org.vn.

They should not make payments for unclear or unusual charges, and, in case of suspicion of overcharging or false diagnoses, should contact its hotlines at 0967 771 010 or 0989 401 155 or through the “Y tế trực tuyến” mobile app, it added. - VNS