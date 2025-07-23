Hà Nội approves bold plan to phase out single-use plastics

HÀ NỘI — Starting in 2026, Hà Nội will begin enforcing a sweeping ban on single-use plastics, a move signalling the capital city’s growing determination to tackle plastic waste and shift toward sustainable urban development.

Under a newly passed resolution by the Hà Nội People’s Council, plastic items commonly used in tourism and hospitality, including disposable toothbrushes, razors, cotton swabs, shower caps and miniature toiletries, will be phased out from January 1, 2026.

Starting in 2027, the free distribution of plastic bags at markets and stores will be prohibited.

By 2028, the city plans to implement a full ban on the circulation and use of most single-use plastic products, including non-biodegradable bags and Styrofoam containers.

This decisive roadmap emerges amid mounting concerns about the environmental and health impacts of plastic pollution, particularly from the increasing use of single-use plastics in daily life.

According to a 2022 World Bank report, Việt Nam discharges an estimated 1.8–2 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, up to around 20kg per person. While this figure places Việt Nam in the mid-range globally, experts warn of a troubling trend: the rising consumption of single-use plastics, particularly among street-side food vendors, traditional markets, and younger consumers.

Globally, governments have responded with increasing urgency.

The European Union banned several single-use plastic items in 2021. France mandates the use of biodegradable or recyclable packaging in fast-food chains. Germany operates a successful bottle-return system, achieving recycling rates of over 90 per cent.

Singapore, despite its small population, generates around 130kg of plastic waste per person annually, the highest in Southeast Asia.

Rwanda and Kenya, meanwhile, have taken firm legal action. Kenya imposes fines of up to US$40,000 or prison sentences for violations of its plastic bag ban.

In Asia, countries such as South Korea, Japan, and India have adopted stringent measures, ranging from mandatory waste sorting to nationwide bans and investments in biodegradable alternatives.

Hà Nội’s roadmap

Hà Nội’s plastic reduction plan will be rolled out in three stages.

Beginning January 1, 2026, single-use plastics will no longer be allowed in hotels and tourist destinations. One year later, on January 1, 2027, markets and convenience stores will cease offering free non-biodegradable plastic bags, while e-commerce businesses will be required to reduce plastic packaging and assume responsibility for collecting used materials.

As of January 1, 2028, a complete ban on single-use plastics in commercial spaces will be implemented, with limited exceptions for essential packaging. At the same time, businesses that use plastic materials like polyethene or polypropylene for packaging must ensure at least 20 per cent of that plastic is recycled.

The plan has been praised by environmental experts for its realistic pace.

Dr Ngô Thị Thúy Hường of Phenikaa University said that the proposed timeline provides a reasonable period for businesses to make the transition and for the public to gradually adjust.

She emphasised that alternative materials must meet five criteria: safety, biodegradability (within 6-12 months), acceptable cost increases (30-50 per cent), comparable functionality and stable supply of raw materials.

While regulation is essential, experts agree that real change depends on public awareness and habit shifts.

“Changing behaviour at scale requires sustained education, from kindergartens to universities,” Dr Hường told Vietnamplus online newspaper.

“If we invest heavily in the next three to four years, the city can achieve these goals.”

DiDi Travel founder Bùi Trí Nhã believes enforcement must be coupled with motivation.

“People need to understand the ‘why,’ not just the rules,” he said. “Public awareness of the dangers of plastic, especially microplastics, will make behaviour change voluntary rather than forced.”

Recent research has shown that microplastics carry toxins that accumulate in the food chain, posing long-term risks to human health. Each disposable plastic bag or cup can persist in the environment for hundreds of years, contributing to pollution and harming biodiversity.

Plastic is cheap and convenient, but the environmental, economic and human costs are immense. The shift away from single-use plastics is not just a policy decision — it’s a collective responsibility.

From hotel guests and other tourists to street vendors and online retailers, every stakeholder has a role to play.

Success will depend not only on government enforcement, but also on the willingness of the people to embrace a greener, cleaner future. — VNS