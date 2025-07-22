Tribute to war martyrs rekindles national pride, international solidarity

GIA LAI — A memorial ceremony to honour martyrs who heroically sacrificed their lives for independence and freedom of the nation and noble international duties took place at the Đức Cơ Martyrs’ Cemetery in the central province of Gia Lai on Tuesday.

Organised by the Mobilisation Committee of the Union of the former Việt Nam–Laos–Cambodia Volunteer Soldiers and Military Experts in collaboration with Word of Life Việt Nam - a social enterprise - and the local authorities, the event was part of activities in commemoration of the 78th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2025). It saw the participation of war veterans who once fought on the battlefields of Laos and Cambodia, families of fallen soldiers and representatives from charity organisations, among others.

Lê Xuân Trọng, head of the Mobilisation Committee, stressed that every name engraved on the tombstone is a powerful testament to the spirit of patriotism, pure internationalism, and enduring solidarity among the people of Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia.

The ceremony was not only a tribute to the fallen but also a powerful message to present and future generations that peace and independence do not come easily; they are hard-won achievements made by generations who gave their lives with courage and quiet sacrifice, he said.

Delegates offered incense at each martyr’s grave with deep respect and gratitude, demonstrating their commitment to following in the footsteps of their predecessors to safeguard national peace and independence.

The Đức Cơ Martyrs’ Cemetery is the final resting place of nearly 1,800 fallen soldiers, including over 1,400 Vietnamese volunteers and military experts who sacrificed their lives in Cambodia.

As one of the largest cemeteries in the Central Highlands, it stands as a solemn tribute to the great contributions of generations of Vietnamese to noble international missions.

The memorial event served to foster patriotism, strengthen national solidarity, and inspire the will of service among the youth.

On this occasion, 20 gift packages were presented to relatives of fallen soldiers, war invalids, and outstanding policy beneficiary families in Đức Cơ commune. — VNA/VNS