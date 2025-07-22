Ministry of Health, Roche Vietnam partner to enhance women’s health

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health's Administration of Maternal and Children’s Affairs and Roche Vietnam (Pharma and Diagnostics) will partner to improve women’s health.

The partnership is under the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding on the development and implementation of the National Action Plan on Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer Prevention and Control, signed in Hà Nội on July 22.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr Đinh Anh Tuấn, Director of the Administration of Maternal and Children’s Affairs at the Ministry of Health, highlighted the importance of developing a national action plan to improve the efficacy of screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of breast and cervical cancer.

“The signing ceremony today represents a significant milestone and the inception of our joint efforts to build and complete the plan," Dr Tuấn said.

"We are confident that upon its issuance, this plan will provide a robust professional foundation and a guiding compass for all coordinated, cross-sectoral activities, for mobilising resources and for enhancing the capabilities of our healthcare system. Ultimately, this will ensure timely and equitable access to healthcare for every woman in our nation.”

On breast cancer, the collaboration will focus on supporting the development and dissemination of the National Action Plan for Breast Cancer. This includes the formulation of evidence-based clinical guidelines for breast cancer screening. A pilot programme will be implemented in a selected locality to evaluate its practical applicability. This will serve as a crucial foundation for future nationwide replication across other provinces and cities.

Lennor Carrillo, General Director of Roche Pharma Vietnam, said: "As a global leader in healthcare with a strong commitment to improving women’s health, Roche Pharma Vietnam has been a dedicated partner in Việt Nam since 2013, tirelessly working to improve breast cancer early detection and access to innovative therapies. We are immensely proud to bring this long-standing partnership to the next level with the Ministry of Health on this pivotal National Action Plan."

In the field of cervical cancer, Roche Diagnostics Vietnam will continue to partner with the Administration of Maternal and Children’s Affairs to promote evidence-based screening and diagnostic activities. Concurrently, it will maintain its support for the implementation of the project on providing reproductive health counselling and services for workers in industrial and export processing zones.

In Việt Nam, breast and cervical cancer constitute a substantial dual disease burden, imposing a significant impact on women's health and societal well-being.

According to GLOBOCAN 2022, breast cancer is the foremost malignancy among the female population both globally and within Việt Nam. The country annually registers an incidence of approximately 24,600 new cases and over 10,000 mortalities from breast cancer.

At the same time, Việt Nam also reports more than 4,600 new cases with over 2,500 fatalities attributable to cervical cancer annually. The ramifications of this challenge extend far beyond the individual, creating significant socio-economic strain for both families and the wider community. — VNS