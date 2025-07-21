Vân Đồn, Cát Bi airports temporarily closed due to Typhoon Wipha

HÀ NỘI – In response to Typhoon Wipha, the third to hit the East Sea this year, the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) has decided to temporarily suspend the reception and operation of aircraft at airports located within the affected areas on Monday and Tuesday.

Accordingly, the Vân Đồn international airport in the northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh and the Cát Bi international airport in neighbouring Hải Phòng City will be closed from 11pm on Monday, to noon on Tuesday.

The CAAV has requested the Nội Bài international airport in Hà Nội and Thọ Xuân airport in Thanh Hóa Province to continue monitoring meteorological bulletins and propose appropriate adjustments to their operational schedules if necessary.

Airlines have been required to proactively notify passengers of any changes in flight schedules so that travellers can make appropriate travel arrangements.

The CAAV has also warned that prolonged heavy rainfall brought by the storm may cause flooding at airports directly impacted by it.

After the storm dissipates, all relevant units must focus their resources to promptly restore normal flight operations, the authority noted. — VNS