30-year ASEAN membership: Việt Nam shows remarkable growth, transformative role

SINGAPORE — Over the past three decades, Việt Nam has made tremendous strides and undergone a major transformation in its role within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Hoàng Thị Hà, Senior Fellow and Co-coordinator of the Regional Strategic and Political Studies Programme at the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute (Singapore).

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam’s official accession to the bloc (July 28, 1995 –July 28, 2025), the scholar reviewed Việt Nam's major contributions so far.

She noted that a peaceful, stable, and fast-developing Việt Nam with deep and effective international integration has helped strengthen ASEAN’s overall capacity, intra-bloc connectivity, and global standing.

In 2024, Việt Nam’s GDP reached US$476.4 billion, 23 times that of 1995 and accounting for 12 per cent of ASEAN’s total GDP, compared to just 3.1 per cent at the time of joining. Việt Nam also played a key role in expanding the bloc from the original ASEAN-6 to ASEAN-10 by supporting the accession of the rest mainland Southeast Asian countries – Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia. Notably, the nation has been instrumental in narrowing development gaps among members through programmes such as the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI).

According to Hà, Việt Nam has advanced considerably not only in economic terms but also in political security confidence, development orientation, human and institutional capacity in international integration, and strategic thinking. Its geopolitical role has grown stronger, and its position within ASEAN has shifted from cautious and defensive in the early years to increasingly confident and proactive, even taking on leadership. This was exemplified by the country's hosting of the first ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) and its role in expanding the East Asia Summit (EAS) to include the US and Russia in 2010, when it held the ASEAN Chairmanship.

These steps helped encourage major powers to support and adhere to the bloc’s principles – consultation, dialogue, peaceful dispute resolution, and the rule of law, while fostering strategic balance in the region, thus protecting Việt Nam’s security interests and strategic autonomy.

She acknowledged that ASEAN’s centrality is facing unprecedented challenges. However, with its crucial geopolitical position, deepening integration, and established foreign policy acumen, Việt Nam is well-placed to help strengthen intra-bloc unity, shape ASEAN’s common stances on strategic issues, and promote meaningful engagement by partners in ASEAN-led mechanisms.

The expert recommended that the country remain a model of independent, self-reliant, and astute diplomacy, thereby reinforcing strategic trust in ASEAN both from within and beyond the region.

Looking ahead, she expressed confidence in Việt Nam's increasing role and stature within ASEAN. By continuing its reform determination and making use of the opportunities created by ongoing geoeconomic shifts, Việt Nam can enhance its national profile while contributing to the enhancement of ASEAN's centrality. This can be achieved by promoting a cohesive, responsive, and sustainably developing bloc in a rapidly changing world. — VNS