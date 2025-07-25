Việt Nam stands at core of evolving ASEAN: Malaysian Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam continues to hold a central position in an ever-evolving ASEAN, Malaysian Ambassador to Việt Nam Dato' Tan Yang Thai has stated.

In an interview granted to the press on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Việt Nam's accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (July 28, 1995 – 2025), the Malaysian diplomat said the event marked a historic turning point, paving the way for the next wave of expansion – admitting Laos and Myanmar in 1997, and Cambodia in 1999, completing the 10-member ASEAN Community.

He highlighted Việt Nam's prominent and active contributions to the ASEAN community-building process, especially during the bloc’s transformation from a loosely structured regional organisation into a rules-based community.

Việt Nam made its mark early with the Hà Nội Plan of Action (HPA) in 1998, hosting the 6th ASEAN Summit, and leading the bloc’s first formal workplan towards the ASEAN Vision 2020, he said, adding that the country also strongly supported the establishment of key ASEAN mechanisms during this period, such as the ASEAN Plus Three, the East Asia Summit (EAS), and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), expanding the bloc’s dialogue partnerships and global reach.

As the ASEAN Chair in 2010, Việt Nam championed the implementation agenda, helping institutionalise newer forums like the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) Plus, which today is a vital regional security mechanism, the diplomat said.

Notably, Việt Nam's Chairmanship in 2020, during the peak of COVID-19, demonstrated its strong leadership in crisis diplomacy. For the first time in history, Việt Nam hosted the ASEAN Summit virtually, alongside the establishment of the ASEAN COVID-19 Response Fund, and the implementation of coordinated regional recovery measures, demonstrating the bloc’s solidarity and flexible response capability.

The country also played an active role in addressing key regional issues such as the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), contributing to the formation of ASEAN’s common position and promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes based on international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and pushing forward the formulation of a Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea.

According to the ambassador, Việt Nam has emerged as one of ASEAN’s most dynamic economies, making significant contributions to ASEAN’s global trade profile and serving as an attractive destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) in the region.

In the socio-cultural sphere, Việt Nam has actively joined and led many cooperation programmes in education, youth exchange, and sports, including hosting ASEAN School Games, and promoting Vietnamese language and culture through ASEAN platforms. It has also supported ASEAN’s people-centred agenda, including disaster relief, health security, and labour-mobility initiatives along with priorities related to gender equality and rural development.

After 30 years, Việt Nam has evolved from a new entrant into a credible, constructive, and consensus-building member of ASEAN, the diplomat said, noting that its performance reflects increasing confidence, growing diplomatic weight, and a strong commitment to regional peace, prosperity, and shared identity - well aligned with the goals of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

Regarding Việt Nam's position and role in ASEAN’s current critical transition, the ambassador noted that in the political-security pillar, Việt Nam has consistently defended ASEAN’s central role in the Indo-Pacific architecture, including through balanced diplomacy amid increasingly fierce competition for influence among major powers.

The country has actively advanced ASEAN’s common position in maritime security, upholding the 1982 UNCLOS and pushing for a substantive Code of Conduct (COC). During its 2020 Chairmanship, Việt Nam demonstrated effective coordination in health security, and continues to contribute to regional responses on transnational crime, cybersecurity, and defence dialogue via ADMM-Plus.

In the economic pillar, Việt Nam has shown strong commitment to regional integration, supporting trade liberalisation, and actively promoting the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and pushing ASEAN economic recovery frameworks.

In terms of digital economy and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), Việt Nam is a key backer of the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) and promotes regional support for MSMEs, particularly cross-border e-commerce and fintech solutions. For green and sustainable development, Việt Nam participates in ASEAN energy cooperation, such as ASEAN Power Grid, renewable energy transition, and supports sustainable investment frameworks in line with the emerging ASEAN Green Deal.

In the socio-cultural pillar, Việt Nam has supported intra-ASEAN technical training, technical vocational education and training (TVET) initiative, and youth exchange to enhance regional competitiveness and skills transfer. Through participation in the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI) and Mekong cooperation frameworks, Việt Nam contributes to narrowing development gaps.

For cultural diplomacy and identity, Việt Nam has promoted ASEAN awareness, cultural diversity, and social cohesion through education, language, and civil society engagement.

The diplomat highlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral relations in recent years, noting that the recent upgrade of Việt Nam – Malaysia ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership marks a timely and historic step.

According to the ambassador, Malaysia has so far invested over US$13 billion in Việt Nam through around 760 projects across sectors such as manufacturing, finance, real estate, securities, and transport. Malaysian investors have shown strong interest in key destinations such as Hải Phòng with its fast-growing seaport and industrial zones, as well as Đà Nẵng and HCM City.

Convenient air connectivity has helped attract Malaysian tourists not only to HCM City and Hà Nội, but also to destinations such as Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, Sa Pa, Cát Bà, and Phú Quốc. Conversely, Vietnamese travelers are also encouraged to visit Malaysia, especially in the lead-up to Visit Malaysia 2026.

The two countries have signed many bilateral agreements and are working toward finalising a Plan of Action (POA) for the next 5–10 years to guide cooperation in strategic areas such as trade, technology, and energy. In 2024, two-way trade reached nearly 18 billion USD. As an energy-producing nation, Malaysia complements Việt Nam – a major energy consumer, especially in renewable energy, offering strong potential for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Malaysia also plays a key role in the semiconductor supply chain supporting Việt Nam's manufacturing sector, as Việt Nam emerges as a new production hub in Asia. With its young and dynamic workforce, Việt Nam holds strong potential for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

The Việt Nam–Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership serves as a catalyst for realising the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, the diplomat said, suggesting strengthened bilateral cooperation in green energy trade and Halal food supply chain between the two sides, towards scaling these initiatives across ASEAN.

Aligning Việt Nam's manufacturing strengths with Malaysia’s market access and investment capacity will help build robust supply chain corridors, thus supporting ASEAN’s goals for a digital and green economy by 2045, he added. — VNA/VNS