Home Opinion

30 years of Việt Nam–US ties: Confidence in a bright future

July 14, 2025 - 14:24
Former US ambassador David B. Shear expressed his belief that both countries will soon find ways to resolve current trade differences and further strengthen their cooperative ties across all sectors.
Former US Ambassador to Việt Nam David B. Shear (2011–2014 tenure). — VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the US (July 12, 1995 – 2025, Việt Nam time), former US Ambassador to Việt Nam David B. Shear (2011–2014 tenure) and young Americans shared their views on the remarkable progress in the bilateral ties and expressed their confidence in a bright future for the partnership.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondent in New York, Shear highlighted the significant strides made in the Việt Nam–US relationship over the past three decades. Two-way trade has reached US$150 billion , tens of thousands of Vietnamese students are studying and conducting research in the US, and robust people-to-people exchanges have continued to flourish.

He noted that since Việt Nam began its international integration, the country has made remarkable development steps, with an average annual GDP growth rate of over 6 per cent, making it one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic economies. Việt Nam has also excelled in attracting foreign investment. Overall, the Vietnamese economy is resilient and expected to achieve even stronger growth in the future. The former ambassador expressed his belief that both countries will soon find ways to resolve current trade differences and further strengthen their cooperative ties across all sectors.

Meanwhile, Jonny. R, a student at Columbia University with a passion for historical studies, voiced his appreciation for how the US and Việt Nam, once adversaries, have come together to build a strong and effective Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He said the two nations have found a way to move beyond their past, narrow their differences, and deepen their ties.

Jonny. R expressed his hope that this momentum will continue, with both countries making further efforts to secure a bright future for the bilateral relations. Reflecting on Việt Nam's transformation after the war and 30 years since the normalisation of diplomatic ties, he praised the country’s impressive development and expressed his optimism about its future direction.

Amit Aharoni, another student at Columbia University, said he had previously only learned about Vietnam through books, newspaper and and documentaries. Now, 30 years after the normalisation of diplomatic ties, the growing friendship and deepening partnership between the two nations have inspired him to visit Việt Nam and explore its history, culture, and people firsthand. — VNA/VNS

