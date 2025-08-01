State President’s Africa tour to deepen Việt Nam's ties with Egypt, Angola: Deputy FM

HÀ NỘI — The upcoming state visits by President Lương Cường to Egypt and Angola at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço will mark an important milestone, opening a new chapter in the relations between Vietnam and the two African countries, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng has stated.

In an interview granted to the press on the threshold of the President’s trips, the Deputy FM highlighted the importance of the visits, saying that they are long-anticipated ones by both Việt Nam and the host countries, carrying significant and special meaning for bilateral relations and beyond.

First and foremost, the visits aim to implement the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation, and diversification of relations set by the Vietnamese Party and State, with a particular focus on deepening ties with traditional friends, Hằng said.

Amid the current complicated developments in the global economy and trade, President Cường's visits mark an important step in implementing the policy of diversifying markets and partners, especially potential partners in Africa – a continent of 1.5 billion people, a growing middle class, abundant resources, and playing an increasingly important role in the global economic map, she noted.

In modern diplomacy, economic diplomacy serving development is a top priority, she said, adding that better tapping into the vast African market will help Việt Nam achieve its growth target of 8.3-8.5 per cent this year, and double-digit rates in the coming years.

Secondly, the visits will present an opportunity for Việt Nam to promote, deepen, and elevate its relations with Egypt and Angola, which hold important roles and positions, and are the leading economies in Africa.

They will also offer a good chance for Việt Nam and the two countries to discuss orientations and measures to push their ties to a new level in a more substantive, effective, and sustainable manner, thus meeting each country’s development and international integration demands in the current context, Hang said.

Thirdly, through these visits, Việt Nam will send a policy message to African countries and the international community that Việt Nam is a nation with a growing role and position in the international arena, and it is confidently stepping into a new era, the Deputy FM went on.

Since 2023, Việt Nam has served as an observer to the African Union (AU). Its peacekeeping forces have made significant contributions in various hotspots across Africa, including South Sudan and the Central African Republic, earning high praise and respect from the UN as well as local leaders and communities. Việt Nam has maintained close cooperation with Egypt, Angola, and other African friends and partners, both through strong bilateral relations and active coordination in multilateral forums.

According to Hằng, President Cường's visits also reaffirm Việt Nam's new posture and readiness to contribute more actively to peace, cooperation, and development in the continent and the world. During his trips, the State leader is expected to deliver keynote speeches at the Arab League and the National Assembly of Angola, deliering a policy message of a Việt Nam aspiring to make greater contributions to global politics, the world economy, and human civilisation, as consistently emphasised by Party General Secretary Tô Lâm.

She voiced her confidence in the promising prospects of Việt Nam's ties with Egypt, Angola, as well as African friends and partners.

Việt Nam, and Egypt and Angola stood side by side in supporting each other during their respective struggles for national liberation in the past. During his lifetime, President Hồ Chí Minh showed deep affection and strong support for the national liberation movements of African nations.

Building on this strong foundation, Việt Nam's bilateral and multilateral relations with Egypt and Angola have continued to thrive, Hằng said, noting that beyond mutual political support and prioritising cooperation in economics, trade, expert exchange, labour, healthcare, and education, Vietnam also maintains close coordination with Egypt and Angola at international organisations and multilateral forums, including the UN, the G77, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Hằng stated that further deepening the relationships will establish a new framework for Việt Nam to strengthen political trust and sign more cooperation agreements with Egypt and Angola in areas of mutual interest such as green and digital transition, energy, agriculture, education, health care, labour, climate change response, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.

President Lương Cường’s trips will also help create more favourable conditions and support for Vietnamese businesses and investors, particularly those operating in telecommunications and energy in some African countries, in further expanding their footprint and win-win cooperation, Hằng said.

According to the Deputy FM, as Việt Nam is stepping up and elevating its multilateral diplomacy, the visits will help garner support not only from Egypt and Angola but also from other African nations for Việt Nam's growing role at the UN and other multilateral forums and organisations. They will also contribute to strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and the Arab League, as well as the African Union.

The President’s visits are also expected to call on the host governments to create more favourable conditions for the Vietnamese communities in Egypt and Angola to better integrate into local life and make greater contributions to the development of their host countries, as well as to strengthening their ties with Việt Nam, Hằng said. — VNA/VNS