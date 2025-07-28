NA leader’s Geneva trip advances Việt Nam’s legislative diplomacy

GENEVA — National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn's attendance at the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva, Switzerland, marks an important milestone in parliamentary diplomacy, contributing to strengthening Việt Nam's legislative ties with other countries, a Vietnamese diplomat has stated.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Switzerland on the threshold of the top legislator’s working trip, Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation, and other international organisations in Geneva, emphasised that the conference will help shape strategic policies and global parliamentary cooperation in addressing challenges amid current global uncertainties.

Dũng affirmed that Chairman Mẫn’s participation offers Việt Nam a valuable opportunity to continue its active and responsible contributions to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)’s agenda and help advance IPU-UN cooperation.

The trip demonstrates Việt Nam’s commitment to multilateralism, particularly as the UN and other multilateral mechanisms face mounting challenges, he said, adding that it also reflects the Vietnamese legislative body’s sense of responsibility for joining collective efforts to address global issues.

It serves as an opportunity for Việt Nam to reaffirm its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism, diversification of relations, and deep international integration, Dũng stressed.

He noted that Chairman Mẫn’s attendance and address at the conference’s general debate underscore the rising profile of the Vietnamese NA in the international arena, its commitment to addressing global challenges, and its message of a dynamic, proactive Việt Nam dedicated to integration and cooperation for peace, justice, and shared prosperity.

According to the diplomat, this working trip will help strengthen the cooperative ties between Việt Nam's legislature and the parliaments of IPU member countries, while also advancing the comprehensive partnership between Việt Nam and Switzerland. It also offers Việt Nam an opportunity to learn from other countries in lawmaking and national policy oversight. Việt Nam can also share its development experience, particularly in building a socialist rule-of-law state and implementing sustainable development goals, thus garnering international support for its development and integration priorities.

Dũng spotlighted the significance of the theme of the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament “A world in turmoil: Parliamentary cooperation and multilateralism for peace, justice, and prosperity for all,” saying that this underscores the role played by parliaments of countries in promoting multilateralism, dialogue, and cooperation to build a peaceful, just, and prosperous world for all people — an aspiration and commitment that Việt Nam has consistently pursued.

The Vietnamese NA Chairman is scheduled to deliver a speech at the plenary session, highlighting Việt Nam’s contributions to promoting peace, sustainable development, and multilateral cooperation. The Vietnamese delegation will participate in thematic discussions focusing on the involvement of women and youth in parliaments, as well as on enhancing international cooperation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. They will also contribute to the conference's Joint Declaration, affirming Việt Nam's stances on key international issues.

On the sidelines of the event, the top Vietnamese legislator will hold bilateral meetings to strengthen parliamentary ties with strategic partners, key counterparts, and traditional friends.

Regarding the NA’s role in promoting friendship and cooperation, and raising Việt Nam’s international position, Dũng affirmed that parliamentary diplomacy is a key pillar of Việt Nam’s overall foreign policy, alongside Party and State diplomacy, helping to expand its network of partners and garner international support for the country’s national development and defence.

The NA’s external activities not only help strengthen bilateral and multilateral friendship and cooperation, but also affirm Việt Nam’s role and position in the international community, the diplomat said.

Việt Nam consistently upholds the stance of resolving disputes through peaceful measures, with respect for international law and the UN Charter. Through multilateral mechanisms such as the IPU, ASEAN, and the UN, Việt Nam has actively contributed to building global consensus and promoting cooperation for a world of peace, justice, and sustainable development, Dũng noted. — VNS