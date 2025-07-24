Top legislator’s Morocco trip confirms crucial role of parliamentary diplomacy: ambassador

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s official visit to Morocco from July 24 to 27 underscores the crucial role of parliamentary diplomacy in serving the practical interests of both peoples, positively contributing to bilateral cooperation and advancing peace, cooperation and development at both regional and global levels, Vietnamese Ambassador to Morocco Lê Kim Quy told the Vietnam News Agency.

According to the diplomat, this is the first visit to Morocco by a key Vietnamese leader since 2019 and comes as the two countries look ahead to the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026. It demonstrates a strong commitment to deepening the two sides’ friendship and cooperation, particularly between their legislative bodies, and is expected to generate fresh momentum for joint work in areas including economy, trade, investment, tourism and education.

The visit, to be made at the invitation of Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami, reflects the foreign policy line set by the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, which promotes independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as diversification of external relations and deep integration into the world. As Việt Nam enters a new era of national development, strengthening ties with international friends, including those in Africa, plays an increasingly important role, Quy said.

From Morocco’s perspective, the visit helps reinforce its efforts to enhance cooperation with Asian nations – especially ASEAN members – through Việt Nam's active regional engagement.

During his stay, Chairman Mẫn is scheduled to hold high-level talks and meetings with Morocco’s Prime Minister, Speaker of the House of Representatives and President of the House of Councillors. He will also engage in policy discussions with businesses and meet with the Vietnamese community in Morocco.

Quy noted that the two sides will review their bilateral cooperation across various fields, especially parliamentary collaboration, and chart future directions for the relations. Particular focus will be placed on bolstering political and parliamentary ties and partnerships in key sectors such as economy, trade and investment.

The ambassador believes that the visit will also open up opportunities for sharing information and experiences in policy development and implementation in the sectors matching Morocco's strength and Việt Nam's interests, such as finance and banking, high-speed railways, renewable energy and logistics.

Underscoring the political trust and sincere aspiration for joint development, the trip offers both sides a chance to take stock of their journey so far and is expected to mark a new turning point in their multifaceted cooperation, she stated. It also exemplifies the strength and relevance of South – South cooperation, reaffirming solidarity and friendship among developing countries and contributing to each country’s development path.

Established on March 27, 1961, Việt Nam – Morocco diplomatic relations have continued to strengthen and expand over recent decades, particularly through parliamentary diplomacy, for the benefit of both peoples, Quy said.

Mutual visits by the legislative leaders of the two nations are among the most active and diverse forms of bilateral engagement. Morocco’s House of Representatives leaders have made at least three visits to Việt Nam, in 2015, 2017 and 2025.

On the Vietnamese side, Chairman Mẫn's visit marks the third by a Vietnamese NA leader to Morocco since 2005. Morocco was also the first African country with which Việt Nam signed a parliamentary cooperation agreement – an important legal framework reflecting both countries’ appreciation of the legislatures' role in deepening bilateral ties, according to the ambassador. — VNA/VNS