Top legislator’s official visit to Morocco will expand partnership: ambassador

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn’s upcoming official visit to Morocco at the invitation of Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami is a testament to the genuine political will shared by both nations to reinforce and expand the Việt Nam–Morocco partnership, according to Moroccan ambassador to Việt Nam Jamale Chouaibi.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency, the diplomat said that the top legislator’s trip reflects the profound mutual respect and shared values that underpin the relationship.

He laid stress on the remarkable similarities between the two countries, particularly their commitment to promoting peace and resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

Both have been strong supporters of the UN peacekeeping forces, with Morocco among the largest contributors of troops to the peacekeeping missions, especially in Africa, while Việt Nam becoming a key contributor in Central Africa and South Sudan since 2014.

The diplomat underscored the two countries’ belief in the South–South cooperation, a mechanism to handle economic, social, and environmental issues through sharing experience, expertise, and best practices.

Việt Nam and Morocco represent dynamic emerging economies in their respective regions, he said, stressing the Southeast Asian country’s impressive transformation has become a success story admired worldwide, with many African countries seeing Việt Nam as an exemplary model for socio-economic development.

The strategic geographical positions of both nations further enhance their partnership potential. Morocco views Việt Nam as a gateway to Southeast Asia, given the country's pivotal role within ASEAN, while Việt Nam regards Morocco as a bridge to both Africa and Europe.

Over the past decades, their cooperation has been promoted, with the foundation of the relationship dating back even before the establishment of the diplomatic ties, he said, adding it is rooted in the 1940s and 1950s when several Moroccan soldiers who were brought to Việt Nam by France during wartime joined the Vietnamese resistance force.

The Moroccan Gate in Ba Vì on the outskirts of Hà Nội, he said, stands as a powerful symbol of shared memory, history and sacrifice between the two nations, creating a special, traditional, and historical relationship that Morocco has treasured.

The Việt Nam Gate near Morocco’s Kenitra was constructed as a sibling of the gate in Ba Vì, serving as tangible evidence of the enduring relationship.

Discussing the parliamentary cooperation, the diplomat said it has emerged as a cornerstone of the bilateral relations with various high-level exchanges, which have paved the way for collaboration in many other areas.

He took the occasion to thank Việt Nam for supporting Morocco to become an observer at the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly since 2020, when Việt Nam held the ASEAN Chairmanship.

Morocco is eager to deepen its engagement with ASEAN, recognising the bloc’s growing significance as a strategic hub in Asia.

Regarding tangible cooperation prospects, the ambassador said a meeting between NA Chairman Mẫn and Speaker Rachid Talbi Alami earlier this year provided a valuable opportunity for both sides to affirm that their relationship should extend beyond trade exchanges.

Both countries are implementing ambitious development programmes in digital transformation, renewable energy, circular economy, and industrial sectors.

Logistics represents a key cooperation area, with discussions underway for the possibility of setting up twinning port relationships, he said, elaborating that direct maritime routes will facilitate trade exchange between the two countries.

He described the financial sector as a pillar for future cooperation, highlighting his expectation that Mẫn’s visit will include a business forum to discuss collaboration in the area.

According to the diplomat, the two economies are complementary rather than competitive. Morocco excels in renewable energy, automotive industry, and fisheries, while Việt Nam boasts strength in processing industries, electronics, and agriculture. This complementary nature provides a solid foundation for long-term cooperation. — VNA/VNS