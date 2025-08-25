Cubans 'profoundly moved' by Vietnamese people's support: ambassador

After just six days since the 65-day fundraising campaign '65 Years of Việt Nam – Cuba Solidarity' was launched on August 13 by the Vietnam Red Cross Society to support Cuba, more than 1.7 million contributors joined the efforts, raising nearly VNĐ339 billion (nearly US$13 million).

On the occasion, Việt Nam News reporter Nguyễn Khánh Chi spoke to Cuba’s Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes, seeking his comments on the special place that the Latin American nation holds in the hearts of the Vietnamese people.

Could you please share your thoughts on the Vietnam Red Cross Society’s initiative to raise funds to support the Cuban people? How does it mean to you personally as well as to the Cuban people?

A week ago, we attended the launch for this special initiative by the Vietnam Red Cross Society, under the auspices of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, social organisations and mass associations. This is a fundraising campaign for the Cuban people on the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Việt Nam and Cuba, and in the Việt Nam – Cuba Friendship Year.

We are deeply surprised and delighted by the swift and enthusiastic participation of the Vietnamese people, organisations and institutions. The entire nation has embraced this important initiative as a shared responsibility, wholeheartedly and sincerely expressing their warmest, most creative and unique wishes to the people of Cuba.

For Cuba, we are deeply moved to share this historic moment on Vietnamese soil, witnessing the wholehearted participation of the entire nation, from offices to schools, in sending us messages of encouragement rich in humanistic value. These expressions powerfully convey the emotions of an entire people. Việt Nam is a nation to be admired and cherished, thanks to the enduring historical bond between our two peoples.

In the old days when Việt Nam was struggling for national independence and reunification, the entire people of Cuba actively demonstrated their solidarity towards the Vietnamese people. This was a movement led by Fidel Castro, the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, mobilising support from every labour and student collective, with the goal of encouraging each Cuban to emulate the daily heroic spirit of the Vietnamese people.

And in the same way he did for the Cuban people, our historic leader also called for the entire world, and all of humankind, to express solidarity with Việt Nam.

At that time, solidarity with Việt Nam was the highest priority for the global community. Cuba stood firmly with that call, deeply moving the Vietnamese people when Fidel Castro, at a massive gathering in Revolution Square, expressed his unwavering belief that for Việt Nam, Cuba was willing to sacrifice even its own blood.

Just as in the past, Cuba continues to stand shoulder to shoulder with Việt Nam, showing our deep affection for the Vietnamese people. Today, we have once again felt this warmth, as within just a few dozen hours, the campaign’s target (at least VNĐ65 billion) was met — mobilising vital financial resources to help alleviate the devastating impact of the economic, trade and financial embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba.

We are profoundly moved to realise that we are embraced by the love and support of the Vietnamese people, our brothers and sisters.

Based on the initial outcomes so far, how would you describe the overall sentiment of the Vietnamese people towards the Cuban people?

We see the numbers are still rising. The number of donations has reached nearly two million, along with the funds contributed by so many people of all social strata.

It has been incredibly moving to see the creativity, uniqueness and heartfelt dedication of groups and individuals. They have worked to send these funds through this initiative to the Red Cross Society, and from there, to the Cuban people in their time of hardship. We have seen donations from people of all ages and backgrounds across Việt Nam, from children and students to workers and the elderly. Some gave small, humble amounts, while others donated what they could afford from their earnings.

No contribution is modest. What matters is not the amount given, although it truly surprised us and is a source of pride for the Vietnamese people, but the extraordinary spiritual, humanitarian and solidarity value that this message carries, as the people of Việt Nam have touched the hearts of the Cuban people through this important initiative.

In these difficult times, when Cuba faces the impact of the economic blockade imposed by the US, causing human losses and hardships in the daily lives of our people, this is a profound source of encouragement from the people of Việt Nam. It helps us remain resilient and strengthens our belief in the ultimate victory of our two nations. For this, we will once again be forever grateful to our Vietnamese brothers and sisters.

Could you please elaborate on the difficulties currently facing Cuba? What are the top priorities – the most essential requirements – to help the Cuban people overcome these difficulties in the short term?

The people of Việt Nam are well aware that Cuba has been suffering under a harsh economic, commercial and financial embargo for six decades, which currently stands as the greatest obstacle to our country's socio-economic development.

This embargo has been repeatedly condemned by the international community in all international forums.

However, instead of being lifted as desired and called for by the international community, the US administration has intensified its sanctions against the Cuban people. These sanctions are being tightened even further today. This makes it extremely difficult for Cuba to access financial resources.

The main constraints imposed by the embargo are first seen in our national energy shortage. The lack of access to financing has made the maintenance and repair of Cuba's energy system extremely difficult. Consequently, Cuba now faces severe limitations in energy production, hindering the country's socio-economic life.

Furthermore, the embargo currently restricts investment opportunities in Cuba.

All these factors significantly limit Cuba's access to foreign currency and greatly affect its ability to import food.

A large portion of our food must be imported, and the current shortage of foreign currency for purchases is directly affecting the Cuban people's food consumption. At the same time, domestic food production is also severely restricted due to difficulties in acquiring raw materials, fertiliser and other products necessary for agricultural, forestry and fishery development. Furthermore, the capacity to produce medicine and procure raw materials and supplies for the National Health System has also been severely impacted.

For many years, Cuba has carried out an international medical cooperation programme, training hundreds of thousands of doctors within Cuba, including tens of thousands from other countries, and sending Cuban doctors abroad to provide healthcare to local populations. However, these medical services have also become targets of US scrutiny, resulting in negative impacts on both healthcare delivery and the foreign currency revenues essential to meeting the needs of our people.

As a result, Cuba is facing a true economic war, one without bombs, yet with clear and profound effects on the daily lives of the Cuban people. This is why, once again, the current acts of solidarity from the Vietnamese people are of immense value, helping to ease the burden of this situation.

Aside from financial resources, how can Việt Nam as well as the international community support Cuba?

Cuba has always received great solidarity from the international community. Since 1992, at the United Nations General Assembly, Cuba has consistently presented resolutions calling on the US government to lift the economic, trade and financial embargo imposed on our people.

The international community, with the exception of one or two countries, most notably the US, has supported Cuba’s request for more than three decades. Many international organisations, countries, individuals and agencies have also called for the removal of the embargo. At the same time, Cuba has received significant and tangible support from around the world.

Numerous solidarity events have been organised to channel vital resources to Cuba, helping to mitigate the impact of the blockade. However, the most important action the international community is taking today is to continue its firm, comprehensive and sustained demand that the US government end this illegal and unjust blockade. This global call is the most significant contribution toward establishing justice and allowing Cuba to develop normally, free from restrictions in its relations with the world.

In this endeavor, Việt Nam has maintained a steadfast presence on the international stage, especially through the unwavering and persistent support of the Vietnamese people for the Cuban people. Over the years, Việt Nam has launched numerous initiatives aimed at enabling Cuba to develop its society independently and with sovereignty. Yet, the most important message from Việt Nam throughout these years has been this: Cuba has always enjoyed the close friendship and unwavering solidarity of the Vietnamese people, sustained over more than 60 years of bilateral relations.

Therefore, in these moments when that solidarity shines ever more clearly across every corner of Việt Nam, we send an embrace, words of encouragement and our deepest gratitude to every Vietnamese citizen who has conveyed a message of love to the Cuban people during these difficult times.

Thank you, Việt Nam. VNS