Cambodian media highlight Việt Nam-Cambodia friendship

PHNOM PENH — Cambodian media outlets in recent days have run many articles highlighting the fine friendship and neighbourliness with Việt Nam, and praising the mutual support and assistance, as well as the common aspiration for peaceful coexistence between their peoples throughout history.

The writings were published on the occasion of the eightieth anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) of Việt Nam.

In an article published on Tuesday, the Kampuchea Thmey Daily quoted Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ as affirming that Cambodia and Việt Nam are not only neighbours but also good brothers at all times, both in wartime and in peacetime. This message was emphasised by the Vietnamese diplomat during a special seminar on Việt Nam’s eighty-year journey of development since the August Revolution and the two countries' relationship, held at the embassy headquarters in Phnom Penh on Monday.

According to the ambassador, the August Revolution served as a shining example and a powerful source of encouragement, creating great momentum for national liberation movements in colonised countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, especially in Cambodia and Laos – Việt Nam’s neighbours in the Indochinese Peninsula.

Quoting late Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh, Vũ emphasised that the revolution had a direct and profound impact on Cambodia and Laos. Following its success, the Cambodian and Lao peoples also rose up against imperialist forces in their pursuit of independence.

Local media wrote that Cambodia and Việt Nam share a long and complex historical journey, yet the undeniable historical truth is that they supported and assisted each other in their respective national liberation efforts, bringing peace to their peoples. Cambodia supported Việt Nam in achieving national reunification on April 30, 1975, while Việt Nam helped liberate Cambodia from the genocidal Pol Pot regime on January 7, 1979.

The media also quoted Ambassador Vũ as saying that today, the bilateral relationship has entered a new phase of comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation. Under this orientation, bilateral ties continue to be strengthened and expanded across all fields, bringing practical benefits to both peoples and making positive contributions to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and around the world.

In a news bulletin published on Monday, the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) reported that both Cambodia and Việt Nam endured decades under the colonial rule. Therefore, the struggle against colonialism was not only a political movement but also a fight to preserve national identity, traditions, and the right to determine their own future.

According to the Cambodian news agency, the shared goal of ending foreign domination, restoring national sovereignty, and building an independent state became a common mission of the two peoples. In that spirit, patriotic forces in Cambodia and Việt Nam continuously exchanged ideas, and the solidarity in the fight against colonialism became a joint cause of both countries. — VNA/VNS