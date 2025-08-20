Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Opinion

Cambodian media highlight Việt Nam-Cambodia friendship

August 20, 2025 - 09:45
Local media wrote that Cambodia and Việt Nam share a long and complex historical journey, yet the undeniable historical truth is that they supported and assisted each other in their respective national liberation efforts, bringing peace to their peoples.
An article about Việt Nam-Campuchia relations on Kampuchea Thmey Daily. — VNA/VNS Photo

PHNOM PENH — Cambodian media outlets in recent days have run many articles highlighting the fine friendship and neighbourliness with Việt Nam, and praising the mutual support and assistance, as well as the common aspiration for peaceful coexistence between their peoples throughout history.

The writings were published on the occasion of the eightieth anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025) of Việt Nam.

In an article published on Tuesday, the Kampuchea Thmey Daily quoted Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Minh Vũ as affirming that Cambodia and Việt Nam are not only neighbours but also good brothers at all times, both in wartime and in peacetime. This message was emphasised by the Vietnamese diplomat during a special seminar on Việt Nam’s eighty-year journey of development since the August Revolution and the two countries' relationship, held at the embassy headquarters in Phnom Penh on Monday.

According to the ambassador, the August Revolution served as a shining example and a powerful source of encouragement, creating great momentum for national liberation movements in colonised countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, especially in Cambodia and Laos – Việt Nam’s neighbours in the Indochinese Peninsula.

Quoting late Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh, Vũ emphasised that the revolution had a direct and profound impact on Cambodia and Laos. Following its success, the Cambodian and Lao peoples also rose up against imperialist forces in their pursuit of independence.

Local media wrote that Cambodia and Việt Nam share a long and complex historical journey, yet the undeniable historical truth is that they supported and assisted each other in their respective national liberation efforts, bringing peace to their peoples. Cambodia supported Việt Nam in achieving national reunification on April 30, 1975, while Việt Nam helped liberate Cambodia from the genocidal Pol Pot regime on January 7, 1979.

The media also quoted Ambassador Vũ as saying that today, the bilateral relationship has entered a new phase of comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation. Under this orientation, bilateral ties continue to be strengthened and expanded across all fields, bringing practical benefits to both peoples and making positive contributions to peace, stability, and cooperation in the region and around the world.

In a news bulletin published on Monday, the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP) reported that both Cambodia and Việt Nam endured decades under the colonial rule. Therefore, the struggle against colonialism was not only a political movement but also a fight to preserve national identity, traditions, and the right to determine their own future.

According to the Cambodian news agency, the shared goal of ending foreign domination, restoring national sovereignty, and building an independent state became a common mission of the two peoples. In that spirit, patriotic forces in Cambodia and Việt Nam continuously exchanged ideas, and the solidarity in the fight against colonialism became a joint cause of both countries. — VNA/VNS

Cambodia Vietnam diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Opinion

Keeper of the loom’s flame

Việt Nam News spoke with K’Mai – an ethnic K’Ho master artisan who has been preserving Bảo Lộc’s silk heritage for over 30 years.
Opinion

AI cameras to assist police officers in patrol tasks

Transportation expert Vũ Hoàng Chung speaks to the 'Kinh Tế & Đô Thị' (Economic and Urban Affairs) newspaper about the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras in traffic supervision and their roles in assisting police officers.
Opinion

Ninh Bình told to save the endangered Delacour’s langur

Đoàn Hoài Nam, Deputy Director of the Forestry and Forest Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment speaks to VietnamPlus online newspaper about the urgent need to establish a planned nature reserve to protect the critically endangered Delacour’s langur – a primate species found only in Việt Nam.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom