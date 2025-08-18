State President highlights contributions of People’s Public Security Force to national construction, defence

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường has penned an article titled '80 Years of the Việt Nam People’s Public Security Force Joining Efforts in National Construction and Defence' on the occasion of its 80th traditional day (August 19, 1945 –2025).

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces a translation of the article.

80 YEARS OF THE VIỆT NAM PEOPLE’S PUBLIC SECURITY FORCE JOINING EFFORTS IN NATIONAL CONSTRUCTION AND DEFENCE

Lương Cường, Politburo member, President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam

Following the success of the August Revolution in 1945, the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam was established, ushering in a new era of independence, freedom and socialism. To safeguard revolution achievements and build a State of the people, by the people and for the people, the Việt Nam People’s Public Security Force was officially formed on August 19, 1945.

Over 80 years of development, combat and growth, the force has not only maintained security and public order but also made critical contributions in strategic advisory role to the Party and State on national security and social order and safety.

It has proactively proposed many key policies and laws, helping strengthen the Party's leadership and improve the effectiveness of the State’s management. Particularly, amid rapid and complex regional and global developments, the Ministry of Public Security has closely coordinated with other ministries, and central and local agencies to build a people’s security system integrated with all-people defence, combining the public security position with the defence posture and the solid 'people’s hearts and minds' position.

These efforts have played a vital role in helping the Party, people and armed forces successfully fulfill all assigned tasks.

In the earliest days, the revolutionary government was still nascent and faced countless challenges from both internal and external threats. Given the context of 'a thousand pounds hanging by a hair,' the People’s Public Security Force stood shoulder to shoulder with the People’s Army and relied on the people to successfully safeguard the ceremony for the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945 and the first National Assembly election on January 6, 1946 – two landmark political events affirming national sovereignty and laying the foundation for the new democratic system.

These were the first major achievements in the proud history of the Việt Nam People’s Public Security Force. Building on these achievements, the force promptly uncovered, suppressed and dismantled numerous reactionary organisations, most notably the operation against the reactionary group at 7 Ôn Như Hầu Street (now Nguyễn Gia Thiều Street, Hà Nội), seizing and taking control of 40 Kuomintang offices, arresting 100 reactionaries and foiling a coup attempt orchestrated by the anti-revolutionary alliance between the Kuomintang and French colonial forces.

In liberated areas and revolutionary bases, the People’s Public Security Force closely coordinated with the People’s Army and relevant agencies, working closely with and relying on the people while mobilising public participation in movements such as the 'Three Nos' and 'Five-home mutual support.'

This established a solid people’s security posture, ensuring the absolute safety of key Party and Government organs, revolutionary bases and major military campaigns. Simultaneously, the People’s Public Security Force conducted deep operations in enemy-occupied areas, dismantling networks, eliminating spies and defeating hostile elements, helping to collapse the enemy’s control and enable popular uprisings.

Together with the Party, the people and the army, these efforts were crucial in securing victories during the nine-year resistance against French colonial forces, culminating in the historic Điện Biên Phủ Campaign, which 'resounded across five continents and shook the globe.'

During the resistance war against the US imperialists, the People’s Public Security Force continued to achieve significant feats of arms both on the Southern battlefields and in safeguarding the Northern socialist rear.

In the North, the People’s Public Security Force employed a variety of methods and measures, launching widespread movements among the population such as 'Counter-espionage security,' 'Public order protection,' and 'Preventing spies, fires and accidents.' The force worked to prevent, detect, and swiftly dismantle espionage networks, apprehending hundreds of groups and thousands of spies and commandos, while suppressing emerging reactionary organisations. These efforts played a key role in thwarting enemy psychological and sabotage campaigns.

On the Southern battlefields, the security forces demonstrated high levels of initiative, creativity, self-reliance and resilience, firmly relying on the people and coordinating closely with mass movements and revolutionary armed forces. They continuously struck enemy positions across forests, mountains, plains, rural and urban areas; carried out operations to eliminate hostile elements, dismantle control networks and break up strategic hamlets and resettlement zones, contributing to the collapse of enemy 'search-and-destroy and pacification' plans.

Notably, they joined the Southern army and people in simultaneous offensives during the 1968 Tết Offensive, the 1972 Easter Offensive in Việt Nam, culminating in the historic 1975 Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, which fully liberated the South and reunified the country.

After April 30, 1975, the People's Public Security Force nationwide continued to engage in new battles with a new spirit and its glorious baggage, but also had to face many difficulties, hardships and sacrifices. Under the Party’s absolute and direct leadership over all aspects and the State’s centralised and unified management, the People's Public Security Force launched the movement 'The masses protect the security of the Fatherland' and, together with the People's Army, all-level authorities, sectors and the public, actively consolidated and built the revolutionary administration in the newly liberated areas, managed and re-educated soldiers and employees of the old regime, and hunted down the remnants of the enemy..

A typical feat of great political and social significance of the People's Public Security Force during this period was the success of an investigation coded KHCM 12, completely smashing the plot and activities of the counter-revolutionary organisation 'United Front of Patriotic Forces for the Liberation of Việt Nam', led by Lê Quốc Túy and Mai Văn Hạnh, and supported and aided by international hostile and reactionary forces in an attempt to overthrow the people's government.

In the Đổi Mới (Renewal) period (from 1986 to present), the People's Public Security Force, together with the People's Army, all-level authorities and sectors, have firmly safeguarded independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity while ensuring national security and social order and safety.

The force has promoted its core role in building the people's security and the people's security posture associated with the all-people national defence, the all-people national defence posture and a solid 'people's hearts' posture, mobilising the strength of the entire political system and the entire people for safeguarding security and order.

With the support and assistance of the people, the close coordination of the People's Army, all-level authorities and sectors from central to local levels, the People's Public Security Force has effectively resolved many security issues right at the grassroots level, early and from afar. Concurrently, it has properly performed its function of giving strategic advice to the Party and State about the task of protecting national security, guaranteeing social order and safety and ensuring absolute safety for activities of Party and State leaders, especially important political, cultural, social and diplomatic events of the country, as well as key targets and projects.

The fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena has been carried out resolutely and systematically, handling many major cases with high deterrence, warning and educational effects. Many large and transnational criminal networks and organisations that caused outrage and concern in society have been investigated and dealt with, earning high appreciation from the people.

Exemplary in the Party building and rectification, the entire Public Security force has stayed unanimous and highly determined to take the lead in streamlining its organisation, eliminating intermediate levels, not organising district-level police and focusing on building strong commune-level police that are close to the grassroots. Supporting digital transformation nationwide, it has proactively reviewed, cut down and simplified administrative procedures while launching essential and urgent online public services to enhance convenience for the people.

With the spirit of 'when the people need, when the people face difficulties, the Public Security force is in place to help', in addition to performing well the tasks of ensuring security and order, and fighting and suppressing crimes, together with the People's Army and the health sector, the People’s Public Security Force has always been a decisive force in preventing and controlling disease outbreaks, actively addressing consequences of natural disasters, storms and floods, implementing rescue operations and delivering relief, thus winning the recognition and high evaluation from the Party, the State and the people, and truly becoming a 'fulcrum of peace' of the people.

Over the recent past, implementing the national target programme on sustainable poverty reduction and responding to the movement 'The whole country joins hands for the poor – No one is left behind', the Ministry of Public Security has proactively and actively worked with ministries, central agencies and localities to build houses for families of revolution contributors, policy beneficiary families, people of ethnic minorities, poor and near-poor households and those affected by natural disasters and floods.

At the same time, it has marshalled resources to substantially help to reach the goal of eliminating temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide. Since 2019, the Ministry of Public Security has presided over the mobilisation of resources and coordinated with localities to build more than 29,100 houses at a total cost of more than VNĐ1.45 trillion (US$55 million), along with many schools and hospitals in the Northwest, Central Highlands, and Southwest, contributing to social security, economic development and security and order stability in strategic areas.

During 80 years of building, fighting and growing, the People's Public Security Force has always been absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, the Party, the State and the people, constantly upheld the spirit of devotion, stayed ready to sacrifice for the country, taken the interests of the Fatherland and the people as the supreme goal to strive for and also remained ready to devote all their strength, intelligence and even their lives to contribute to the liberation of the nation, the building and safeguarding of the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland, and the fulfilment of glorious international missions.

During the struggles for national liberation and defence, nearly 15,000 officers and soldiers of the People’s Public Security Force bravely sacrificed their lives, over 5,000 gave part of their blood and bones, while hundreds were captured, imprisoned and brutally tortured by the enemy. Many left behind immortal heroic deeds that continue to inspire pride and admiration among the people, such as Heroes and Martyrs Võ Thị Sáu, Bùi Thị Cúc, Trần Văn Hoàng, and Hero Nguyễn Thị Lợi.

Today, although the country enjoys peace and reunification, on the frontlines of maintaining security and public order, officers and soldiers of the People’s Public Security Force continue to serve with dedication and are ready to sacrifice to ensure the safety and happiness of the people. Thousands of heroic examples in the fight against crime and in protecting citizens have become a noble symbol of revolutionary heroism in the Hồ Chí Minh era, affirming the proud tradition of the People’s Public Security Force 'For the sake of the country and people, forget yourself'. For their outstanding contributions and achievements, the force has been awarded the Gold Star Order five times, and many other prestigious honours from the Party, State and international friends.

Our country is entering a new era – the era of prosperity, strength and well-being for the Vietnamese nation, with the determination to achieve the two strategic goals set for the Party’s and nation’s centenary, turning Việt Nam into a developed country with high income by 2045.

Apart from these opportunities and advantages, numerous challenges remain. The four risks identified by our Party continue to exist and must not be underestimated. Non-traditional security issues and global challenges – such as natural disasters, epidemics and human security – remain complex.

Hostile and reactionary forces are fiercely carrying out plots and schemes of 'peaceful evolution' and 'violent overthrow' to eliminate the Party’s leadership, dismantle the socialist regime in Việt Nam, and 'depoliticise' the People’s Armed Forces. Domestic opposition activities and various crimes are becoming increasingly complex, posing heavier and more demanding tasks for the People’s Public Security Force.

Building on the proud 80-year tradition of establishment, combat and growth, and with a deep awareness and understanding of the goals, requirements and responsibilities of ensuring security and order while building and safeguarding the nation in the new context, the People’s Public Security Force must continue to closely coordinate with relevant authorities and sectors to effectively perform the following key tasks:

First, it is a must to always uphold and firmly maintain the principle of the Party’s absolute and direct leadership in all aspects, the President’s command and the unified management of the Government over the People’s Public Security Force.

Under all circumstances, at any time and place, the force must remain absolutely loyal and trustworthy to the Party, State and People; continuously study and follow the ideology, ethics and style of Hồ Chí Minh, especially thoroughly implementing his six teachings to the People’s Public Security Force, and make this a regular, daily practice, forming the ingrained mindset, lifestyle and conduct of every officer and soldier.

The force needs to proactively, actively and rigorously grasp, concretise and effectively implement all of the Party’s directives and the State’s policies and laws within the force, directly contributing to the building and improvement of the legal and institutional framework on security and order; while strengthening foreign relations and international cooperation; creating breakthroughs in science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, thereby creating a motivation and solid foundation to successfully fulfill the political tasks to be set forth at the 14th Party Congress and accomplish the two centenary national development goals.

Second, in the context of implementing the revolution of streamlining in order to make the political system more effective, efficient and closer to the people, the People’s Public Security Force must adopt a new mindset and vision within the country’s evolving development space.

This involves not only a new approach to security and public order but also a forward-looking perspective on the nation’s aspirations for progress. In this context, a particularly important task for the force is to help build and maintain a peaceful, stable, secure, safe and healthy environment that fosters national development.

Therefore, the People’s Public Security Force must continue to improve the quality of strategic forecasting, thoroughly grasp and deeply understand the situation to proactively advise the Party, the State and local authorities on measures to protect the nation’s interests, as well as ensure national security, and social order and safety. They must actively thwart the 'peaceful evolution' and 'violent overthrow' schemes of hostile forces, avoiding passivity or surprise in any situation.

In the immediate term, focus should be placed on ensuring absolute safety for the activities and celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day; Party congresses at all levels leading up to the 14th National Party Congress and the elections of the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

Third, the focus must be on building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern People's Public Security Force that meets the requirements and tasks of the new era. This involves continuing to develop a streamlined organisational structure for the People's Public Security Force that operates with effectiveness and efficiency, penning clear coordination mechanisms, responsibility allocation, and management delegation while maintaining strict control over personnel work to prevent lobbying for positions and power.

Comprehensive solutions must be implemented harmoniously to build pure and strong Party organisations within the force, while it is necessary to develop a contingent of officers with the integrity, competence and credibility required for their mission. Public security officers must possess both virtue and talent, demonstrating genuine integrity and dedication 'for the Party, for the People.'

Discipline and order must continue to be tightened. The People's Public Security Force should not only courageously fight against social evils and wrongdoings but also resolutely struggle to purify itself. The force must regularly practice criticism and self-criticism, proactively preventing, early detecting and strictly handling cases where officers and soldiers violate laws or discipline, or show signs of degradation, 'self-evolution,' 'self-transformation,' bureaucracy or indifference toward the people's difficulties and legitimate demands.

It is a must to drastically, harmoniously and effectively carry out the Politburo’s Resolution No.12-NQ/TW dated March 16, 2022, on accelerating the building of a pure, strong, elite and modern People’s Public Security Force meeting the requirements and missions in the new situation.

Fourth, the People’s Public Security Force must constantly strengthen and train itself, thoroughly grasping and implementing the beloved Uncle Hồ's teachings: 'A public security officer must work to earn the trust, respect and support of the people. Only by relying on the people could the public security force complete their tasks well. With millions of eyes and ears, the people make it impossible for the enemy to hide.'

He also said that 'the more the people support us, the greater our success; the less they support us, the smaller our success; and if they fully support us, we achieve complete victory'. The force needs to fully understand, maximise their efforts, foster the spirit of thinking big, acting bold and daring to bear responsibility, reform working styles to stay close to the people, understand them and serve as role models.

Officers must regularly listen to people's feedback and criticisms, making them increasingly trust, love and support the Public Security force. The force must actively and proactively build strong people's hearts and people's security postures, with emphasis on mass mobilisation work to make the 'All People Protect National Security' movement truly the one of all people. Efforts must continue to focus on guiding, building and replicating exemplary models and initiatives, creating favourable conditions for the people to engage more actively in protecting security and order at the grassroots level.

Fifth, the force must proactively coordinate with relevant functional forces to establish mechanisms mobilising the strength of Vietnamese people both at home and abroad to participate in protecting national security early and from afar. The People's Public Security Force needs to play a core role in advising on mechanisms and policies to help overseas Vietnamese stabilise their lives, continue preserving and promoting national cultural identity, turning their hearts to the Fatherland, and contribute to building a prosperous, democratic, just and civilised country that could stand shoulder to shoulder with the powers across the five continents as Uncle Hồ wished.

The Party, State and people of Việt Nam place great expectations and trust in the People’s Public Security Force, believing the force will continue upholding its heroic traditions and the spirit of 'sacrifice for the nation, service for the people.' By remaining pure, strong, professional, elite and modern, the force will continue to serve as a sharp and reliable 'sword' of the Party, the State and the people, fulfilling the mission entrusted by the Party, State and people, and making worthy contributions to safeguarding the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam in the new period. — VNA/VNS