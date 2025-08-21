Russian scholar hails Việt Nam's wise path to success

MOSCOW — Over the past 80 years since gaining national independence, the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) has consistently made the right decisions to guide the country through various stages of development, avoiding external interests overriding national priorities, said Professor Andrey Vassoevych, Director of the Institute of Oriental Studies under Herzen State Pedagogical University of Russia.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Russia, marking the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), Vassoevych described the Vietnamese people as fortunate to have had President Hồ Chí Minh, a visionary leader who chose the precise moment to declare the nation’s independence when Japan surrendered in World War II.

At that critical juncture, President Hồ was acutely aware that after overcoming feudalism and Japanese fascism, the young nation would face new threats from colonial powers aiming to subjugate its people. He crafted the Declaration of Independence as a 'weapon of thought' to empower the nation’s resistance against future aggressors.

Regarding the Đổi Mới (Renewal) policy launched by the CPV in 1986, Vassoevych highlighted its timely response to global shifts, which helped transform Việt Nam into an increasingly respected economic power both regionally and globally.

He emphasised that even four decades after gaining independence, the Party has remained faithful to President Hồ Chí Minh’s legacy by placing national interests above all else. Việt Nam has adeptly utilised international support, carefully balancing relations among partners without allowing outside forces to dictate its course.

On Việt Nam’s socialist-oriented market economy, the Russian scholar acknowledged the policy’s remarkable successes while also recognising challenges such as corruption. He praised the CPV’s firm anti-corruption campaign, currently led effectively by General Secretary Tô Lâm.

Professor Vassoevych affirmed that the Party’s decisions continue to be timely and well-founded as the nation enters a new era of growth. He identified science and technology, institutional reform, private sector development and international integration as vital pillars driving Việt Nam’s economic progress.

He stressed that advances in science, technology and digital transformation will be crucial in combating corruption and other negative factors in socio-economic development.

These tools will help Việt Nam sustain robust, long-term growth and firmly establish its place as a rising power in Southeast Asia. — VNA/VNS