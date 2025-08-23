50 years of Việt Nam–Nepal relations: a new milestone in bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ambassador to India, concurrently accredited to Nepal and Bhutan, Nguyễn Thanh Hải has expressed confidence that Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân’s official visit to Nepal from August 23-28 will give fresh impetus to stronger, more substantive and effective cooperation between the two countries, particularly in trade, investment and tourism.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in South Asia on the occasion of the Vice President’s visit, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–Nepal diplomatic relations, Ambassador Hải noted that this is the first visit by a Vietnamese Vice President to Nepal and the highest-level visit by a Vietnamese leader since diplomatic ties were established in 1975.

According to the ambassador, the visit offers both sides an opportunity to review the progress achieved in bilateral relations over the past half a century, especially in recent years, while discussing concrete measures to advance cooperation in the years ahead. Against the backdrop of Nepal’s development efforts along a socialist-oriented path, leaders of the two countries are also expected to share valuable experience and lessons.

Over the past five decades, Việt Nam and Nepal have witnessed positive growth in their partnership. The two sides have promoted visits and exchanges at various levels, while maintaining close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums.

Although modest in scale, bilateral trade has recorded steady progress, with annual turnover standing below US$100 million. A growing number of Vietnamese goods, particularly agricultural products, seafood, foodstuffs, industrial and consumer goods, are present in the Nepalese market. Meanwhile, Nepalese textiles and handicrafts are gaining greater recognition in Việt Nam.

The two countries have also engaged in investment cooperation, most notably in hydropower. Việt Nam’s Sông Đà Corporation has partnered with Nepal’s Kalika Group to construct the Tanahu hydropower dam on the Seti River.

Tourism has been another area seeing vibrant development. More Vietnamese tourists are travelling to Nepal to explore the Kathmandu Valley, Pokhara, Himalayas and the sacred Buddhist site of Lumbini. At the same time, an increasing number of Nepalese visitors are coming to Việt Nam for tourism and business purposes.

People-to-people exchange remains a highlight of bilateral cooperation, serving as a bridge of friendship and a solid foundation of public support for relations between the two countries. The Việt Nam–Nepal Friendship Association and the Nepal Peace and Solidarity Council play an important role in this regard, actively organising exchanges, delegation visits and cultural activities that enhance mutual understanding.

In addition, the 250-strong Vietnamese community in Nepal has contributed to promoting Vietnamese culture and cuisine locally. Overall, while bilateral relations have made encouraging strides, they still remain modest and not yet commensurate with the potential and aspirations of both sides, he noted.

To further advance economic, trade and investment ties, Ambassador Hải suggested that the two countries’ ministries and agencies work towards establishing frameworks and mechanisms for cooperation, while also promoting agreements in areas such as labour, tourism and education.

He emphasised the need to step up trade and investment promotion activities and create favourable conditions for business delegations. Nepal, he said, is seeking to import consumer goods, machinery, processed agricultural products and construction materials from Việt Nam, while attracting investment in hydropower, renewable energy, smart agriculture and tourism. Meanwhile, Việt Nam could increase imports of Nepalese handicrafts, medicinal herbs and natural products.

Strengthening air connectivity, particularly through the opening of direct flights between Việt Nam and Nepal, will also be of great significance, not only to boost tourism and people-to-people exchanges, but also to facilitate the operations of businesses and entrepreneurs in both countries, he said. — VNA