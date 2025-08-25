Tourism heats up in Hà Nội

Led by skilled women riders in traditional áo dài, these Vespa tours take you deep into the Hà Nội’s culture through hidden alleys, bustling street corners and flavoursome night scenes. Hà Nội’s spirit isn’t on the map, it’s in the ride!
Côn Đảo is a premier tourism destination in Việt Nam, attracting nearly 400,000 visitors in the first half of 2025. Local authorities emphasise preserving the island’s unique cultural identity and natural beauty, while continuing to develop sustainable ecotourism initiatives.
Among the stunning terraced rice fields of La Pán Tẩn commune, Mù Cang Chải District, Yên Bái Province, young locals are building a future rooted in tradition. Through homestays and community-based tourism, they share the soul of the Mông community with visitors.
This enchanting town, with its endless pine forests and refreshing climate, offers a serene escape, inviting visitors to slow down and embrace the tranquil rhythm of life. Măng Đen is more than just a destination — it’s a sanctuary for those seeking to explore authentic local culture and immerse themselves in an inspiring green lifestyle.