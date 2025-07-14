Politics & Law
Home Travel

Khánh Hòa promotes new tourism products

July 14, 2025 - 07:16
Khánh Hòa Province plans to build new tourism products to attract domestic and international travellers.
CULTURAL TOURISM - Po Klong Garai Tower on Trâu Hill in Đô Vinh Ward is expected to become one of the attractions in Khánh Hòa Province. VNA/VNS Photo by Nhật Anh

KHÁNH HÒA — Khánh Hòa Province plans to build new tourism products to attract domestic and international travellers.

After merging with Ninh Thuận Province, Khánh Hòa is home to several unique heritage sites of the Chăm people, highlighting the new province's potential in cultural and community-based tourism.

Cung Quỳnh Anh, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said that the merger of Khánh Hòa and Ninh Thuận provinces was a prerequisite for shaping regional linkages and tourism systems to optimise resources, attract international tourist arrivals, and boost economic growth.

Anh said the province has restructured its system for managing, promoting and developing tourism products by targeting the elevation of Khánh Hòa's tourism brand, turning the province into a dynamic destination, and offering unique experiences to visitors.

The province will launch products focusing on the Chăm culture, such as tours to explore Po Klong Garai Tower, Ponagar Temple, and Bàu Trúc Pottery Village.

The Po Klong Garai Tower on Trâu Hill in Đô Vinh Ward is associated with the history of the formation and development of Panduranga - the southernmost land of the ancient Chăm Pa kingdom.

The tower was built in the late 13th century and early 14th century to worship King Po Klong Garai, who led the Chăm people in fighting foreign invaders and building ditches and dams to develop rice fields. It was recognised as a Special National Heritage site in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Ponagar Temple on Cù Lao Hill in North Nha Trang Ward was built in the mid-eighth century on a total area of 57,000sq.m to worship Queen Po Ina Nagar, the goddess of creation according to the beliefs of the Chăm people. It was recognised as a Special National Heritage site in January, 2025.

Bàu Trúc in Đông Ninh Hòa Ward is one of the oldest and most unique Chăm pottery villages in the country. It is known for its entirely handcrafted production methods for hundreds of years.

Phạm Minh Nhựt, Chairman of Nha Trang – Khánh Hòa Tourism Association, said it was necessary to adjust the province’s tourism development plan by creating new tourism products and providing diverse itineraries for tourists.

PICTURESQUE - Vĩnh Hy Bay at Vĩnh Hải Commune lures tourists with beautiful beaches. VNA/VNS Photo by Huy Thành

Apart from heritage tours, the province plans to build new tours to enjoy its beautiful beaches such as Nha Trang, Bãi Dài, Vĩnh Hy, Bình Tiên, and Ninh Chử, and explore local food, especially fresh seafood.

In addition, agricultural tourism will continue to be developed to let tourists visit orchard gardens such as Cam Lan orange gardens and Phan Rang vineyards, and learn to make local specialties.

The province will promote ecotourism and adventure tourism at Chúa Mountain National Park – UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, and Mũi Dinh Sand Hill.

The province is also enhancing linkages and cooperation with localities in the Cửu Long Delta and HCM City to create new tours and products to attract more visitors.

Trần Minh Đức, head of Khánh Hòa Travel Association, said that Khánh Hòa has not only expanded linkages within the province, but also to other localities, for example, the routes Nha Trang - Ninh Hải – Đà Lạt or Nha Trang – Mũi Dinh – Mũi Ne to help visitors explore the sea, forests and plateaus.

He added that cooperation among travel agencies in the province and other localities will create attractive products to increase the spending and duration of stays of tourists. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Travel

Promoting Bái Tử Long Bay

Bái Tử Long Bay in Quảng Ninh Province boasts great potential for both marine and on-land tourism. Local authorities plan to strengthen connections with travel agencies nationwide to boost the bay's popularity. Plans include the development of eco-tourism models and luxury cruise services.
Travel

Royal palace researched

Authorities in Ninh Bình are planning to support further research on Vũ Lâm Palace within the Tràng An Tourism Complex in northern Việt Nam. The site was once a military base during the Trần Dynasty (1226-1400) and is also where King Trần Nhân Tông led a monastic life, founding the Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Zen sect in 1299.
Travel

Discovering the thrills of Chu Va Mountain

Nestled in Chu Va 12 Village, within the Tam Đường District of Lai Châu Province, the peak was unveiled to adventurers just a few years ago. Standing at approximately 2,751m above sea level, Chu Va has quickly become a beloved destination for trekking enthusiasts, drawn by its untamed beauty, swirling clouds and captivating challenges.
Travel

Russians flock back to Việt Nam

Russian tourists are returning to Việt Nam in growing numbers, thanks to the resumption of direct flights and fresh travel promotions. From Hà Nội to Phú Quốc, more travellers are discovering Việt Nam’s stunning beaches, vibrant culture, and affordable prices.
Travel

Sustainable tourism initiatives in the UNESCO Global Geopark

Non Nước Cao Bằng UNESCO Global Geopark has steadily risen to fame as one of Việt Nam's premier destinations. Each year, countless tourists embark on journeys to conquer its rugged roads, revel in the spectacular mountainous landscapes and delve into the unique heritages that define this remarkable region.

