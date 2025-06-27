Măng Đen Plateau, a serene escape into nature's embrace

Nestled in the mountains of Việt Nam's Central Highlands, Măng Đen Plateau emerges like a dream wrapped in morning mist.

This enchanting town, with its endless pine forests and refreshing climate, offers a serene escape, inviting visitors to slow down and embrace the tranquil rhythm of life. Măng Đen is more than just a destination – it’s a sanctuary for those seeking to explore authentic local culture and immerse themselves in an inspiring green lifestyle.

Located in Kon Tum Province's Kon Plông District, Măng Đen is becoming a standout destination on Việt Nam's tourism map. This eco-tourism area is gradually gaining recognition as a national treasure. Once a remote and undeveloped region, Măng Đen is now a pivotal stop for adventurers exploring the breathtaking Central Highlands. With the recent merging of Quảng Ngãi and Kon Tum provinces, Măng Đen stands on the brink of an exciting tourism boom.

For travellers from Hà Nội, the journey begins with a flight to Pleiku City in Gia Lai Province, located about 100km away. This scenic route takes approximately two hours. Meanwhile, those coming from HCM City can embark on a 600km road trip along National Highway 14, passing through Bình Phước, Đắk Nông, Đắk Lắk and Gia Lai.

The town in the forest

Perched at an altitude of over 1,200m, Măng Đen enjoys a cool and temperate climate year-round, with average temperatures hovering between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius. The mountainous terrain, blanketed by forests covering 82 per cent of the area, creates a pristine and harmonious environment, perfect for nature lovers.

Măng Đen’s allure lies not only in its pleasant climate but also in its stunning natural beauty. Visitors are enchanted by crystal-clear lakes, gently flowing streams and lush pine forests. The local villages have preserved their rich cultural heritage, adding a unique charm to this hidden paradise.

Unlike many bustling urban areas, Măng Đen has opted for a sustainable tourism approach, blending environmental conservation with visitor experiences. Dubbed 'The Town in the Forest', this charming locale features homestays, restaurants and cafes designed to harmonise with the surrounding wilderness. Thoughtful planning allows guests to fully immerse themselves in nature while enjoying modern comforts.

Măng Đen is increasingly attracting young travellers drawn to green lifestyles and unique experiences. It also presents a prime opportunity for investors interested in developing eco-homestays, farm stays and high-tech agricultural tourism.

Nguyễn Đức Doanh, a tourist from HCM City, shared his excitement: “While visiting Măng Đen, I explored all three lakes and seven waterfalls. I also learned about the culture and customs of the indigenous people.”

Tourism development initiatives

Recognising the potential of this pristine area, authorities in Kon Plông District have prioritised tourism as a key pillar for socio-economic development. Recent investments in infrastructure and promotional efforts are beginning to yield positive results. In 2022, Măng Đen welcomed approximately 660,000 visitors, and that number surged to one million in 2023.

To further enhance visitor experiences, Kon Plông District is set to launch a night market in October. This innovative concept will feature 24 stalls under the tranquil canopy of pine trees, accommodating around 1,200 guests. Visitors can enjoy traditional and modern performances, fashion shows and local culinary delights in a thoughtfully designed space.

Măng Đen's ambition extends beyond local tourism. It aims to become a nationally recognised tourist area encompassing over 90,000ha. The Prime Minister has approved a comprehensive plan for Măng Đen to capitalise on the region's unique climate, breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural traditions.

By 2045, Măng Đen aims to establish itself as a branded national tourist destination. The plan includes investments in infrastructure, environmental protection and service systems to support sustainable socio-economic growth.

This development strategy lays the groundwork for effective governance and strategic investments, positioning Măng Đen as a premier destination in the Central Highlands.

Deputy Chairman of the Kon Plông District People's Committee Phạm Văn Thắng highlights the area’s ideal conditions for eco-tourism and resort development, particularly its favourable climate and fertile soil.

Tourists can engage in a variety of experiences, from exploring high-tech agricultural models to savouring indigenous cuisine and learning about local cultures.

Embracing new opportunities

The recent merger of Quảng Ngãi and Kon Tum provinces presents a significant opportunity for Măng Đen tourism.

Bùi Viết Hà, chairman of the Măng Đen Tourism Association, expressed optimism about this development: “This merger will elevate Măng Đen as the tourism hub for the new province. We are committed to investing in our facilities and adapting to regional trends.”

Looking ahead, Măng Đen is poised to welcome around five million visitors annually, with plans for an airport and tram line to facilitate access. This visionary approach promises to transform Măng Đen into a vibrant destination for both national and international travellers, solidifying its place as a jewel of the Central Highlands.

Măng Đen is not just a destination – it’s a journey into nature, culture and sustainability, waiting to be explored. — VNS