Discovering the thrills of Chu Va Mountain

While it may not soar to impressive heights, Chu Va Mountain presents an exhilarating challenge for seasoned trekkers.

Nestled in Chu Va 12 Village, within the Tam Đường District of Lai Châu Province, this peak was unveiled to adventurers only a few years ago. Standing at approximately 2,751m above sea level, Chu Va has quickly become a beloved destination for trekking enthusiasts, drawn by its untamed beauty, swirling clouds and captivating challenges.

The landscape surrounding Chu Va is a vibrant tapestry of diverse vegetation and ancient forests, with seasonal flowers bursting into bloom, crafting a scene that is both majestic and poetic.

According to Nguyễn Đức Hùng, a traveller from Hà Nội, the journey to conquer Chu Va involves three closely-knit peaks: Miêu Thạch Sơn, Chu Va and Can Chua Thìa Sảng. Tackling all three in a span of two to three days (depending on your endurance) is a true test of stamina and preparation.

The route is steep and demanding, featuring sections that are nearly vertical. While other trails in Lai Châu Province like Pờ Ma Lung and Nam Kang Ho Tao are known for their 'Three Hour Slope' (the time it takes people to climb), Chu Va boasts a daunting 'Five Hour Slope'. Many areas require climbers to ascend and descend using ropes, as the rocky terrain can be treacherously slippery, making it particularly challenging for those with less upper body strength.

At Miêu Thạch Sơn Peak, climbers must navigate along steep cliffs that drop into a seemingly bottomless abyss. The path from Chu Va to Can Chua Thìa Sảng is notorious for its narrow stretches – often likened to a dinosaur’s spine – where parts of the trail are just one foot wide, with sheer drops on either side.

"Unlike Tà Xùa in Sơn La Province, the spine at Chu Va is longer and far more perilous, with absolutely no ropes for support. The strong winds and steep inclines demand that climbers focus on each step, sometimes crawling on hands and knees during the most precarious sections," Hùng warned.

Yet, the rugged journey is rewarded with breathtaking views. The open peaks offer a stunning 360-degree panorama, allowing trekkers to gaze upon distant giants like Fansipan and Ngũ Chỉ Sơn.

Doãn Bách, another adventurer from Hà Nội, recounted his experience atop Chu Va: “As I looked out, waves of clouds rolled down the valley, draping over the ravine. The dawn's light filtering through the clouds resembled a watercolour painting straight from a film. With just four of us at the summit, it felt as if we had the entire peak to ourselves – an incredibly special moment.”

Though not a cloud-filled paradise, those fortunate enough to visit on clear days can still witness breathtaking vistas. The vibrant rhododendron forest here adds a splash of colour, particularly when the flowers bloom in brilliant hues.

However, trekkers should be aware of a significant challenge: water scarcity. During certain seasons, waterfalls dry up and streams become scarce after a couple of hours of climbing. It's essential for climbers to plan accordingly, bringing enough water for the first day and relying on boiled water from streams for subsequent days.

Local communities have established resting huts in the caves around Miêu Thạch Sơn and Chu Va to accommodate adventurers. These huts can host 15-20 people in the caves and up to 40 near Chu Va, ensuring larger climbing groups have a place to recuperate.

Goong Kéng, a local porter, noted that the difficult climbing route keeps traffic low, so the huts rarely feel overcrowded, even on weekends. To assist climbers through perilous sections, wooden stairs and ropes have been installed by hut owners and locals.

Hùng advises that the Chu Va route should only be attempted by those familiar with challenging climbs like Nam Kang Ho Tao and Pusilung in Lai Châu Province. “Safety is paramount. It’s wise to hire more porters than usual to help carry your gear. Always ensure your group returns to the shelter before nightfall, and set out only when the sun is up,” he cautioned.

Mạnh Chiến, administrator of the Mountaineering Passion Association forum with over 150,000 members, emphasised the need for good physical conditioning, technical skills and mental resilience to tackle the Chu Va route. He strongly advised against climbing in rainy conditions due to the treacherous terrain.

Chu Va Mountain stands as a testament to the allure of adventure, drawing trekkers from all walks of life to its rugged trails and stunning vistas. Whether you’re seeking a thrilling challenge or a peaceful escape, this hidden gem in Lai Châu Province promises an adventure like no other. — VNS