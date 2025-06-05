Project launched to offer free CKD tests to high-risk groups in Viet Nam

HCM CITY — Boehringer Ingelheim Viet Nam in collaboration with FPT Long Châu Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre has officially launched a project offering free early chronic kidney disease screening for high-risk groups nationwide.

The project aimed to enable early detection and reduce the risk of dangerous complications, targeting patients with chronic diabetes, cardiovascular conditions and metabolic disorders.

According to medical experts, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is an alarming public health issue in Viet Nam, affecting over 8.7 million people, equivalent to 12.8 per cent of the population.

However, early detection rates remain very low, with only 4.5 per cent to 15.5 per cent of patients diagnosed at stage 3.

Around 800,000 people are already in the end stage, requiring dialysis or kidney transplantation, with a mortality rate nearing 50 per cent within five years of treatment. This poses a significant economic and social burden.

This year, the two partners plan to carry out 30 programmes in various regions nationwide. They expect to provide thousands of people with simple, quick and completely free proteinuria tests.

A notable highlight of the programme is the collaboration between the two sides and local medical centres to deploy rapid urine protein testing - a modern tool that helps detect proteinuria, an early warning sign of potential kidney disease.

Individuals who test positive will receive counselling and be guided to undergo more in-depth examinations to comprehensively assess kidney function, creating opportunities for early treatment and prevention of serious complications.

Previously, Long Châu and Boehringer Ingelheim signed a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement and jointly organised free screening programmes for type 2 diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease at selected Long Chau pharmacies and local health stations.

The General Manager of Boehringer Ingelheim Vietnam, Oliver Koehncke, said this campaign marks the 10th anniversary of Empagliflozin being integrated into global treatment protocols—it remains the first and only SGLT2 inhibitor in Viet Nam indicated to reduce cardiovascular mortality in patients with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, while also slowing the progression of chronic kidney disease.

"This initiative reflects our shared belief that healthcare must be accessible, proactive, and prevention-focused—not just treatment-oriented,” he said.

Boehringer Ingelheim is committed to advancing research and developing breakthrough solutions in the Cardio-Renal-Metabolic space, continuing its mission to improve lives across generations in Viet Nam.

The deputy general director of FPT Retail and managing director of FPT Long Châu Pharmacy and Vaccination Centre, Nguyễn Đỗ Quyên, said at their site kidney disease consistently ranks among the top ten most prescribed conditions, highlighting its prevalence and the growing demand for early intervention and prevention.

“Through this programme, the community will have timely access to diagnosis and early prevention strategies.”

With over 2,000 stores nationwide and 18,000 professionally trained pharmacists, FPT Long Châu committed to being a bridge that elevates the standard of health care for the Vietnamese people.

The two sides will continue to collaborate on building and implementing community health education programmes, particularly for high-risk patient groups.

Boehringer Ingelheim Vietnam also commits to supporting FPT Long Châu in providing ongoing training - both in-person and online - on cardiovascular, kidney, and metabolic diseases for healthcare professionals and pharmacists working in the pharmacy chain, following the principles of: right diagnosis, right medication, right dosage and right method. — VNS