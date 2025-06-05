Politics & Law
Việt Nam, US advance negotiations on reciprocal trade agreement

June 05, 2025 - 11:27
The meeting took place as part of the ongoing intergovernmental negotiations aimed at building an agreement that aligns with the strategic interests of both parties, in accordance with the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Ministerial-level negotiation session on the bilateral agreement on reciprocal trade between Việt Nam and the United States.

HÀ NỘI — Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên and United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held a ministerial-level negotiation on June 4 in Paris, to accelerate the development of a bilateral agreement on reciprocal trade between the two countries.

The meeting took place as part of ongoing intergovernmental negotiations aimed at building an agreement that aligns with the strategic interests of both parties, in accordance with the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During the session, the two ministers reviewed the progress made since the second round of technical discussions and discussed the direction for upcoming talks.

Minister Nguyễn Hồng Diên outlined key points from Việt Nam’s official response documents addressing additional concerns raised by the US, reaffirming Việt Nam’s commitment and goodwill in seeking a mutually acceptable solution.

He requested that USTR Greer share views on several issues of particular interest to Việt Nam.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên (right) and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at their talks in Paris. — VNA/VNS Photo

In response, Greer praised Việt Nam’s constructive approach and noted the Vietnamese delegation’s seriousness and initiative in proposing balanced solutions to outstanding matters.

Greer emphasised that as a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Việt Nam plays a vital role for the United States. He noted that reaching an agreement on reciprocal tax policies would hold significant importance not only for Việt Nam but also for the US, and he put forward several proposals to resolve remaining technical issues in the negotiations.

Both sides agreed to accelerate efforts and prioritise preparation for the third round of technical negotiations, expected to take place in the first half of June.

The ministers also concurred on continuing online exchanges among thematic working groups to address outstanding matters and committed to maintaining a high-level dialogue channel to ensure the negotiation process progresses in a manner that reflects the interests of both nations. — VNS

Vietnam-US trade US reciprocal tariff Trump tariffs

