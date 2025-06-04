E-commerce tax revenue rises 55%

HÀ NỘI — Tax revenue collected from organisations and individuals engaged in e-commerce and other digital economy activities reached VNĐ74.4 trillion (nearly US$3 billion) in the first five months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 55 per cent, the Ministry of Finance reported on Wednesday.

Accordingly, 158 foreign suppliers have registered, declared and paid taxes via the electronic portal, contributing VNĐ5.7 trillion, up 41 per cent year-on-year.

In addition,100,000 household and individual businesses have registered, declared and paid taxes via the electronic tax portal for individuals, with tax payments totaling nearly VNĐ 1.1 trillion.

Furthermore, nearly 93,000 organisations and individuals involved in e-commerce contributed VNĐ67.6 trillion in tax payments.

Regarding tax enforcement in the e-commerce sector, the tax authority has reviewed 164,661 taxpayers, including enterprises subject to retroactive tax collection totalling over VNĐ416 billion, and 25,201 individual and household businesses, with retroactive taxes over VNĐ331 billion.

In recent time, the tax sector has accelerated digital transformation in the management of business household and individual taxpayers. Efforts include guiding users in registering e-tax accounts, installing the eTax Mobile application, and facilitating electronic tax payments.

Local tax departments have also stepped up enforcement, tightening control over tax calculation, declaration, payment and invoicing to ensure accurate, timely and collection in full in accordance with tax regulations. — VNS